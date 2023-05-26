Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th May 2023

Rayo Vallecano are set to play Villarreal at the Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas on Sunday in La Liga.

Rayo Vallecano come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid in the league. Goals from French striker Karim Benzema and Brazilian attacker Rodrygo secured the win for Real Madrid. Striker Raul de Tomas scored the goal for Rayo Vallecano.

Villarreal, on the other hand, beat Cadiz 2-0 in the league. A brace from Senegal international Nicolas Jackson secured the win for Quique Setien's Villarreal.

Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Villarreal have won 10 games, lost three and drawn one.

Winger Isi Palazon has made 13 goal contributions in 34 league starts for Rayo Vallecano this season.

Attacker Sergio Camello has made 11 goal contributions in 27 league starts for Rayo Vallecano this season.

Senegal international Nicolas Jackson has 15 goal contributions in 14 league starts for Villarreal so far.

Striker Gerard Moreno has 10 goal contributions in 14 league starts for Villarreal this season.

Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal Prediction

Rayo Vallecano are currently 12th in the league and have lost four of their last five league games. Winger Isi Palazon has impressed with his performances this season; the 28-year-old has been linked with the Unai Emery-managed Aston Villa as a result.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are fifth in the league and have won four of their last five league games. They are five points behind fourth-placed Real Sociedad, and despite losing Emery to Aston Villa midway through the season, they have managed to perform at a high level under the management of former Barcelona boss Quique Setien.

Senegal international Nicolas Jackson has emerged as a star this season. The 21-year-old has been touted for some time as an exciting young talent, and the attacker is expected to leave the club this summer. Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Jackson, who was reportedly close to joining Bournemouth in January.

Villarreal should be able to beat Rayo Vallecano and extend their good run of form. A victory for Quique Setien's side seems likely.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 0-2 Villarreal

Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal

Tip 2: Game to have over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Villarreal to keep a clean sheet - Yes

