RB Bragantino vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Red Bull Bragantino entertain reigning champions Atletico Mineiro in their upcoming Brasileiro Serie A action at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams have eight points from five league games so far and have endured identical results in league fixtures. They have two wins, one loss and played out two draws so far.

The hosts suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Corinthians, with Renato Augusto scoring the winning goal in the 54th minute of the game. The visiting side, on the other hand, suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of local rivals America Mineiro last time around.

Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways before the Copa Libertadores group stage fixtures next week.

RB Bragantino vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head

The two sides have met four times since 2020, with all the meetings coming in the Brazilian Serie A. The hosts are winless against their southern neighbors, with two games ending in draws and two games ending in wins for Alvinegro.

They last met at the Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto in league action in December. Atletico Mineiro secured a hard-fought 4-3 win in that game, with Artur bagging a brace.

RB Bragantino form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-D

Atletico Mineiro form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-D

RB Bragantino vs Atletico Mineiro Team News

RB Bragantino

Helinho is a confirmed absentee with an injury while the involvement of Praxedes, Maycon Cleiton, Gabriel Novaes, Emi Martínez, Raul and Carlos Eduardo remains doubtful.

Artur returned to the squad in the previous outing and is expected to start here. Hyoran, on loan from Atletico Mineiro, is ineligible to play here unless the hosts pay excess fees to Mineiro.

Injuries: Helinho

Doubtful: Natan, Praxedes, Maycon Cleiton, Gabriel Novaes, Emi Martínez, Raul, Carlos Eduardo.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Atletico Mineiro

Mariano, Eduardo Vargas, and Dodô are out of the game with injuries, while Hulk is another key absentee due to suspension on account of an accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Mariano, Eduardo Vargas, Dodô

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Hulk

RB Bragantino vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XIs

RB Bragantino (4-3-3): Cleiton Schwengber (GK); Luan Cândido, Leonardo Realpe, Leo Ortiz, José Hurtado; Jadsom, Eric Ramires, Lucas Evangelista; Bruno Tubarao, Artur, Ytalo

Atletico Mineiro (4-4-2): Everson (GK); Guga, Nathan, Junior Alonso, Guilherme Arana; Federico Zaracho, Jair, Ignacio Fernandez, Allan; Ademir Santos, Keno

RB Bragantino vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

The hosts and the visiting side have both scored eight goals in five league games so far but the hosts have the better defensive record, conceding four goals while the visitors have let in six goals.

When Atletico Mineiro travel to Bracanga for this game, we expect both sides to be evenly matched and yet another seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: RB Bragantino 1-1 Atletico Mineiro.

