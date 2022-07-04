RB Bragantino vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th July | Brasileiro 2022

In a mid-table Brasileiro clash, 12th-placed RB Bragantino will welcome tenth-placed Botafogo at the Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid on Monday.

The hosts have just two wins in their last ten league games, dropping into the lower half of the points table. Their last three games have been high-scoring affairs, with 16 goals scored. In their previous league outing, they lost 4-2 to Athletico Paranaense.

Botafogo, meanwhile, have not fared any better in their recent games, suffering five losses in their last eight league outings. After back-to-back wins, they fell to a 1-0 loss to Fluminense last week.

Brasileirão Assaí @Brasileirao Você pediu e ela chegou! Como vai o seu time?

RB Bragantino vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 12th meeting between the two teams across competitions since 1993. Botafogo have been the better team in this fixture with six wins. Bragantino have three wins against their eastern rivals while the other three games have ended in draws.

Bragantino have scored and conceded at least two goals in their last three league fixtures.

No game between the two teams have ended goalless, so the odds of at least one goal in this clash look good.

Both teams have conceded 19 goals in their 14 league games this season. Bragantino have outscored the visitors 20-16, though.

Botafogo have scored the fewest goals (5) from open play and have conceded the most from open play (15) in the Brazilian Serie A this season.

Three of Bragantino's four wins this season have come at home while A Estrela solitaria have picked up three of their five wins in away games.

RB Bragantino vs Botafogo Prediction

Bragantino have a decent record at home and are on a two-game winning streak. Botafogo, meanwhile, have scored nine goals on their travels in the league, so they could score in this match.

Red Bull Bragantino @RedBullBraga



Hora de conferir algumas imagens do treino de hoje do



#RedBullBragantino Sábado também é dia! Hora de conferir algumas imagens do treino de hoje do #MassaBruta no Nabizão!

While both teams have struggled in their recent games, Bragantino are the favourites at home and should register a narrow win.

Prediction: RB Bragantino 2-1 Botafogo.

RB Bragantino vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bragantino.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Bragantino to score first - Yes.

Tip 4: Botafogo to score in the second half - Yes.

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 Yellow cards - Over 2.5.

