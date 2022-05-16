RB Bragantino vs Estudiantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

RB Bragantino host Estudiantes at the Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid in the penultimate group stage fixture of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday.

The two sides occupy the top two positions in Group C, with the visitors almost assured of a place in the knockout stages, as they have 10 points from four games. The hosts have five points and will need to secure a win to retain second place in the standings.

RB Bragantino played out a 1-1 draw against Velez Sarsfield in their previous Libertadores fixture but suffered a 2-0 loss against Palmeiras in their Brazilian Serie A fixture on Saturday.

Estudiantes secured a 1-0 win against Nacional in their previous Libertadores outing and were eliminated on penalties in the knockout stage of the Argentina Primeira Division fixture on Thursday.

RB Bragantino vs Estudiantes Head-to-Head

This will be just the second meeting between the two sides, with the first coming earlier this season at the Jorge Luis Hischi Stadium last month. The then-hosts secured a 2-0 win in that fixture thanks to quickfire goals in the second half by Agustín Rogel and Mauro Boselli.

RB Bragantino form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-W

Estudiantes form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

RB Bragantino vs Estudiantes Team News

RB Bragantino

Praxedes, Carlos Eduardo, Emiliano Martínez, Gabriel Novaes and Maycon Cleiton remain sidelined for the home side with injuries. There are no suspension concerns for them at the moment.

Injuries: Praxedes, Carlos Eduardo, Emiliano Martínez, Gabriel Novaes, Maycon Cleiton.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Estudiantes

Ezequiel Munoz continues to be the only absentee for Los Pincharratas on account of a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Injured: Ezequiel Munoz.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

RB Bragantino vs Estudiantes Predicted XIs

RB Bragantino (4-3-3): Cleiton Schwengber (GK); Luan Cândido, Leonardo Realpe, Leo Ortiz, José Hurtado; Jadsom, Eric Ramires, Lucas Evangelista; Bruno Tubarao, Artur, Ytalo

Estudiantes (5-3-2): Mariano Andujar (GK); Emanuel Tomás Beltrán Bardas, Fabian Noguera, Agustin Rogel, Jorge Morel, Leonardo Godoy; Matias Pellegrini, Jorge Rodriguez, Fernando Zuqui; Mauro Boselli, Leandro Diaz

RB Bragantino vs Estudiantes Prediction

The hosts have enjoyed decent home form in the continental competition and are undefeated in the two games so far on home soil. A win against the in-form visitors seems unlikely but the hosts may be able to hold Estudiantes to a draw here.

Prediction: RB Bragantino 2-2 Estudiantes.

