RB Bragantino vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

RB Bragantino will welcome Internacional to Estádio Cicero de Souza Marques in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. Massa Bruta are sixth in the standings with 27 points. The visitors have 21 points to their name and are in 13th place.

The hosts have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last seven games in all competitions. They lost 2-1 away to Atletico Mineiro in their previous league outing last week. Their losing streak was extended to six games earlier this week as they fell to a 1-0 home loss to Botafogo in the Copa do Brasil.

Colorado are winless in their last four games in all competitions. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in these games. They lost 2-1 at home to Sao Paulo in the league last week and were held to a 1-1 draw by Fluminense in the Copa do Brasil round of 16, and were eliminated 3-2 on aggregate.

RB Bragantino vs Internacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 19 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording seven wins. Massa Bruta have three wins and nine games have ended in draws.

Colorado are unbeaten in their last six games in this fixture and registered a 4-1 home win in November.

Six of the last eight meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Both teams have conceded 22 goals in the league thus far. The hosts have outscored Colorado 21-18.

The hosts have failed to score in four of their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors have won just one of their last 10 away games in Serie A.

RB Bragantino vs Internacional Prediction

Massa Bruta are on a six-game losing streak, conceding 11 goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They are winless in their last four home games, suffering three defeats, and have failed to score in two games in that period.

Colorado are winless in their last four games, suffering two defeats. They have lost just one of their last five league games, with that defeat registered at home.

The last two meetings between them at Saturday's venue have ended in draws, and considering their current form, another stalemate will ensue.

Prediction: RB Bragantino 1-1 Internacional

RB Bragantino vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

