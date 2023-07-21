RB Bragantino vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2023

RB Bragantino will host Internacional at the Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid on Sunday in another round of the 2023 Brasileiro Serie A campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league this season but remain hopeful of securing a Copa Libertadores spot at the end of the campaign. They were beaten 2-0 by league leaders Botafogo last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to convert their chances.

Bragantino sit seventh in the league table with 24 points from 15 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they play on Sunday.

Internacional have also had their struggles this season and now find themselves in the bottom half of the table. They played out a goalless draw against defending champions Palmeiras in their last league outing and had the profligacy of their opponents to thank for picking up the sole point.

The visitors sit 11th in the Brasileiro Serie A standings with 22 points. They will leapfrog their weekend opponents with maximum points on Sunday and will be looking to do just that.

RB Bragantino vs Internacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just six meetings between Bragantino and Internacional. The hosts have won one of those games while the visitors have won three times.

There have been two draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The Colorado have failed to score any goals in their last three games.

Five of Bragantino's six league wins this season have come on home turf.

Four of Internacional's five league defeats this season have come away from home.

The visitors are the third-lowest-scoring side in the Brazilian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 13.

RB Bragantino vs Internacional Prediction

Bragantino are on a four-game winless streak after winning their previous five games across all competitions. They are, however, unbeaten in their last 10 home games and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's match.

Internacional are without a win in their last three games after winning their previous four. They have won just two of their last five away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: RB Bragantino 1-0 Internacional

RB Bragantino vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bragantino to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)