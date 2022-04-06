RB Bragantino vs Nacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

Group C action in the Copa Libertadores gets underway with a game between RB Bragantino and Nacional at the Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid on Wednesday.

The visitors are three-time champions in the competition with their last triumph coming in 1988. However, this will be the first appearance in the tournament for the home side.

The home side have had 10 days to prepare for their debut in the competition as they were eliminated from the Paulista A1 semi-final by Palmeiras on 27 March.

Nacional are undefeated in their last three outings and warmed up for the game with a 2-0 win over Penarol on Sunday.

CONMEBOL Libertadores @Libertadores ¡Por la



sueños, ilusiones, este martes comienza la Fase de Grupos de la CONMEBOL



¿Quién será el campeón esta vez? ¡Por la #GloriaEterna sueños,ilusiones, este martes comienza la Fase de Grupos de la CONMEBOL #Libertadores ¿Quién será el campeón esta vez? 😍 ¡Por la #GloriaEterna! 3⃣2⃣ sueños, 3⃣2⃣ ilusiones, este martes comienza la Fase de Grupos de la CONMEBOL #Libertadores.🔝🏆 ¿Quién será el campeón esta vez? https://t.co/9WDhrjFVH8

RB Bragantino vs Nacional Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides. The hosts have not faced a Uruguayan side so far.

RB Bragantino form guide (Paulista A1): L-W-D-L-W

Nacional form guide (Uruguayan Primera Division): W-D-D-L-D

RB Bragantino vs Nacional Team News

RB Bragantino

Artur is is the only absentee for Massa Bruta with a thigh injury.

Red Bull Bragantino @RedBullBraga



Amanhã o



VAMOOOOOSSS, BRAGA!!! Preparação encerrada! ⚔️Amanhã o #MassaBruta faz sua estreia na @Libertadores e o atacante Ytalo e o meio-campista Eric Ramires falaram sobre os desafios da competição e as expectativas para o confronto desta quarta-feira.VAMOOOOOSSS, BRAGA!!! Preparação encerrada! ⚔️Amanhã o #MassaBruta faz sua estreia na @Libertadores e o atacante Ytalo e o meio-campista Eric Ramires falaram sobre os desafios da competição e as expectativas para o confronto desta quarta-feira. VAMOOOOOSSS, BRAGA!!! https://t.co/yVaPjgyWh6

Injuries: Artur.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Nacional

Tricolors have named a 22-man squad for the trip to Bragança Paulista. Matías Zunino sprained his ankle in the previous league outing and has not been included in the final squad.

Felipe Carballo will have to serve a one-game suspension due to a booking picked up in the Copa Sudamericana campaign last season.

Injuries: Matías Zunino.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: Felipe Carballo.

Unavailable: None.

RB Bragantino vs Nacional Predicted XI

RB Bragantino Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maycon Cleiton; Aderlan, Leonardo Realpe, Léo Ortiz, Luan Candido; Jadsom, Eric Ramires, Lucas Evangelista; Bruno Tubarão, Helinho, Ytalo

Nacional Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Rochet (GK); Mario Risso, Mathias Laborda, Léo Coelho, Camilo Cándido; Joaquín Trasante, Diego Zabala, Manuel Monzeglio, Alex Castro; Brian Ocampo, Emmanuel Gigliotti

RB Bragantino vs Nacional Prediction

The hosts enjoyed a great outing in the Paulista A1 campaign, making it to the semi-finals, scoring 19 goals in the 12 group stage fixtures. They are unbeaten at home in the ongoing campaign, scoring 14 goals in six group stage games.

Nacional, on the other hand, have 10 goals in seven league games so far. They will make the trip just three days after their league game, in which they secured a hard-fought 1-0 win, so they might be a bit tired for the game.

The hosts should be able to secure an easy win in this first-leg fixture.

Prediction: RB Bragantino 2-0 Nacional

Edited by Peter P