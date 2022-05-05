RB Bragantino vs Velez Sarsfield prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

RB Bragantino host Velez Sarsfield at the Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid in their upcoming Copa Libertadores fixture on Thursday.

The hosts are second in the Group C standings with four points to their name, while Velez Sarsfield are without a win in three games so far. The Brazilian side suffered a 2-0 loss to group leaders Estudiantes last time around.

Velez suffered their second defeat of the campaign as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Nacional. They gave up a one-goal advantage in that home game, with Emmanuel Gigliotti bagging a brace for the Uruguayan side.

RB Bragantino vs Velez Sarsfield Head-to-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, with the first one coming at the Estadio José Amalfitani in April. The reverse fixture ended in a 2-2 draw, with Ytalo scoring twice for RB Bragantino. The Red Bulls also had Aderlan sent off in the second half.

RB Bragantino form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Velez Sarsfield form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-D

RB Bragantino vs Velez Sarsfield Team News

RB Bragantino

As many as 10 players missed the previous league outing for RB Bragantino. Artur, Maycon Cleiton, Gabriel Novaes, Emi Martínez, Natan, Praxedes and Raul have been ruled out of the game with injuries.

Luan Cândido and Carlos Eduardo's involvement in the game remains doubtful.

Injuries: Artur, Natan, Praxedes, Maycon Cleiton, Gabriel Novaes, Emi Martínez, Raul.

Doubtful: Luan Cândido, Carlos Eduardo.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Velez Sarsfield

Leonardo Jara, Agustín Mulet and Joaquín García are unlikely to make the trip to Brazil on account of muscle injuries. José Florentín picked up a red card in the previous outing against Nacional and will serve a one-game suspension here.

Injuries: Agustín Mulet, Joaquín García, Leonardo Jara.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: José Florentín.

Unavailable: None.

RB Bragantino vs Velez Sarsfield Predicted XIs

RB Bragantino (4-3-3): Cleiton Schwengber (GK); Ramon, Leonardo Realpe, Leo Ortiz, José Hurtado; Jadsom, Eric Ramires, Carlos Eduardo Ferreira de Souza; Bruno Tubarao, Helinho, Ytalo

Velez Sarsfield (4-3-3): Lucas Hoyos (GK); Francisco Ortega, Valentin Gomez, Matias de los Santos, Tomas Guidara; Santiago Caseres, Franco Martín Díaz, Luca Orellano; Julian Fernandez, Agustin Bouzat, Sebastián Sosa.

RB Bragantino vs Velez Sarsfield Prediction

The hosts have been in decent form in league fixtures and are without a loss in four league games. Velez have just one win to their name in over a month and might struggle here.

We expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win in this fixture.

Prediction: RB Bragantino 1-0 Velez Sarsfield

