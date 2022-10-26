RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea: 5 Hits and Flops as Kai Havertz scores a world-class goal off the crossbar | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Chelsea secured a crucial 2-1 win against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League on Monday, October 25. The result sees them remain on top of Group E with 10 points after five games.

The Blues came into this contest knowing a win would be enough for them to qualify for the knockout rounds. Their position in the table, however, would depend on how other teams in the group fare.

Graham Potter fielded a competitive lineup for this game.

Chelsea dominated proceedings in the first half, keeping the ball for three-fourths of the first period. This allowed them to push forward in numbers and create several chances to score from. The Blues attempted seven shots, with six of them on target. In contrast, RB Salzburg managed four shot with just one of them on target.

Mateo Kovacic gave the Blues a deserved lead after 23 minutes as he scored with a first-touch finish from the edge of the box. Kai Havertz did well to latch onto a loose ball in the box before squaring it to the Croatian.

Chelsea went into the break carrying a one-goal advantage.

RB Salzburg looked determined as they came out for the second half with a clear plan. They executed a perfect counter-attack just four minutes after the restart, equalizing to make it 1-1. Chukwubuike Adamu latched onto a perfect cross from the left flank by Maximilian Wober. He applied a deft touch to direct it into the net past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

However, the contest was level for just 16 minutes as Chelsea scored a brilliant go-ahead goal. Kai Havertz smashed the ball into the top-left corner with a powerful, swerving effort that left 'keeper Philipp Kohn stranded in one spot.

Chelsea held onto their lead as they secured a crucial 2-1 win over RB Salzburg. That said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Mateo Kovacic

The Croatian put in a masterclass as he did both his defensive and attacking duties well. He played 37 passes with 86% accuracy, including one key pass and four long balls. He also completed one dribble and won four of his five duels.

Apart from that, Kovacic also scored Chelsea's first goal of the encounter.

#4. Flop - Christian Pulisic

Tonight was just one of those nights for Pulisic as he had several touches of the ball but was unable to produce the spark that Chelsea needed in the final third. He had 56 touches and played for 75 minutes before being subbed off.

Pulisic played two key passes, completed one dribble and won five of his 17 duels. However, he did provide an assist for his side's second goal as he played it to Havertz who scored a stunner.

#3. Hit - Philipp Kohn

The RB Salzburg custodian put in a performance to remember between the sticks. Despite conceding two goals, he made eight saves to deny other attempts, keeping his side in contention for at least a point.

He showed great agility as he got down low but also made some classy aerial saves. Kohn displayed his pinpoint positioning as he got into some great areas prior to making reflex saves.

#2. Flop - Armando Broja

Broja came on with 15 minutes to play and looked one step behind everyone else on the pitch as he was lethargic. What seems to work best for him is to start games and has so far been largely ineffective coming off the bench. He could be handed a chance to start as Aubameyang continues to misfire.

#1. Hit - Kai Havertz

Havertz scored a delightful goal that ended up being the winner as Chelsea strengthened their position at the top of Group E in the UCL. It was his first goal in this edition of the competition and he will be looking to add more as Potter's men continue their quest for glory.

You can see Kai Havertz's goal below:

