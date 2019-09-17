RB Salzburg v Genk: Predicted lineups, injury news, suspensions and more | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

RB Salzburg v SKN St. Poelten - Tipico Bundesliga

This may not be the most glamorous match in today's Champions League fixture but it will have the most entertaining atmosphere amongst all the fixtures.

Placed in a group alongside defending champions Liverpool and Italian giants Napoli, Salzburg and Genk will have an uphill task if they are to get into the next round as a surprise qualifier.

This will be the first time that RB Salzburg will be entering into the Champions League foray after having changed its name from SV Austria Salzburg. The Austrian giants entered Europe's elite competition after 11 straight attempts following direct qualification to the group stages.

This will be the fifth Champions League campaign for Belgian side KRC Genk. The Belgian outfit will be playing in the Champions League for the first time since 2011.

Team News

RB Salzburg

Defender Marin Pongracic is out with a thigh injury

Jesse Marsch will become the first American to manage a side in the Champions League when he leads his side out against Genk today.

The American though will be without the service of shot-stopper Alexander Walke and defender Marin Pongracic.

Erling Haaland, who recently made headlines during the U-20 World Cup by scoring 9 goals in a single match, is a part of the exciting Salzburg team.

Injuries: Alexander Walke (metatarsal), Marin Pongracic (thigh).

Suspension: None

KRC Genk

First-choice goalkeeper Danny Vukovic has been excluded from the Champions League squad due to injury

The departure of Leandro Trossard to Brighton during the summer transfer window has weakened the Genk attacking lineup.

The Belgian outfit will also be hampered by the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Danny Vukovic, who is out with a long-term injury. Top scorer Ally Mbwana Samatta and Neto Borges are also doubtful for the fixture.

Injuries: Danny Vukovic, Ally Mbwana Samatta (doubtful), Neto Borges (doubtful)

Suspensions: None

Predicted Lineups

RB Salzburg (4-4-2): Stankovic; Kristensen, Ramalho, Wober, Ulmer; Minamino, Bernede, Mwepu, Szoboszlai; Hwang, Haaland.

The predicted lineup for today

Genk(4-2-3-1): Coucke; De Norre, Dewaest, Lucumi, Uronen; Heynen, Berge; Paintsil, Hrosovsky, Ito; Onuachu

The predicted lineup for today