RB Salzburg vs Al Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2025

RB Salzburg will square off against Al Hilal at Audi Field in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday. Both teams enjoyed an unbeaten start to their campaign, and they will look to continue their unbeaten streak here.
The Red Bulls had a good debut in the competition and registered a 2-1 win over Pachuca earlier this week. Oscar Gloukh broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute. Defender Bryan González pulled Pachuca in the 56th minute, and Karim Onisiwo restored Salzburg's lead 20 minutes later.
Al-Za'eem met Real Madrid in their campaign opener and surprised everyone by holding the Spanish giants to a 1-1 draw. Gonzalo García put Madrid ahead in the 34th minute, and Rúben Neves equalized for Al-Za'eem in the 41st minute.
The Saudi Arabian team had a bit of luck on their side as Federico Valverde failed to convert from the penalty spot in stoppage time.
RB Salzburg vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time.
- Al-Za'eem have made it to the semifinals of the Club World Cup in their three appearances thus far and finished as the runners-up in 2022.
- The Red Bulls have seen conclusive results in their last six competitive games, recording four wins.
- Al Hilal are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, recording four wins.
- Die Roten Bullen have scored two goals apiece in four of their last five games in all competitions.
- Al-Za'eem have scored in all but two of their 10 games in the Club World Cup thus far.
- RB Salzburg have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 competitive games. Blue Waves have four clean sheets in their last 10 games.
RB Salzburg vs Al Hilal Prediction
Die Roten Bullen recorded a narrow win in their campaign opener despite their starting XI having an average age of 22 years. They have scored in all but one of their competitive games in 2025 and will look to continue that form here.
Alexander Schlager and Moussa Yeo missed the campaign opener with injuries, while Takumu Kawamura also had to drop out after picking up a knock in training. None of them is expected to start here.
Al-Za'eem put up a strong fight in their campaign opener against Real Madrid and held the record champions to a low-scoring draw. They scored for the fourth consecutive match in the Club World Cup and will look to continue that form here.
Simone Inzaghi fielded a strong squad in his first game in charge of the club, and goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made a crucial save from Valverde's penalty in stoppage time.
Salzburg have an attacking style of play, led by its young attackers. Nonetheless, Al Hilal have an experienced squad led by a coach like Inzaghi, and they should be able to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: RB Salzburg 2-3 Al Hilal
RB Salzburg vs Al Hilal Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Al Hilal to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes