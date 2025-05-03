RB Salzburg vs Austria Vienna Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

The Austrian Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as RB Salzburg and Austria Vienna lock horns at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday. Stephan Helm’s men will head into the weekend desperate to get one over the hosts, having failed to win any of their previous 22 meetings since May 2018.

Ad

Salzburg’s dreams of securing their first league title since 2023 took a fresh hit as they suffered a 2-1 loss against Wolfsberger at the Lavanttal-Arena last Sunday.

Thomas Letsch’s side have failed to win three of their most recent four matches — losing twice and claiming one draw — having kicked off the championship round with consecutive victories over Rapid Vienna and Linz.

Salzburg are currently third in the Bundesliga championship-round standings with 29 points, just one point behind third-placed Wolfsberger in the Europa League qualifying spot.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Austria Wien picked up consecutive wins for the first time since March as they edged out Sturm Graz 1-0 at the Merkur Arena last weekend.

This followed a 2-1 victory over Sturm Graz in the first of their two back-to-back league clashes on April 23, a result which saw their four-game winless run come to an end.

Austria Wien are on course to clinch the championship title as they sit top of the standings with 33 points, level on points with second-placed Sturm Graz heading into the final four games.

Ad

RB Salzburg vs Austria Vienna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 100th meeting between the two sides, with Austria Vienna picking up 20 wins from their previous 99 encounters.

Salzburg hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having picked up 51 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 28 occasions.

Salzburg are on a 22-game unbeaten run against Helm’s men, picking up an impressive 18 wins and four draws since a 4-0 defeat in May 2018.

Austria Vienna have lost just one of their last 11 competitive away games while claiming nine wins and one draw since October.

Ad

RB Salzburg vs Austria Vienna Prediction

With just four points separating Salzburg and Austria Vienna in the upper echelons of the Bundesliga table, we anticipate an action-packed contest at the Red Bull Arena as both sides look to stake their claim for the championship crown.

However, we predict Salzburg will make the most of their home advantage and extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: RB Salzburg 2-1 Austria Vienna

Ad

RB Salzburg vs Austria Vienna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Salzburg to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Salzburg’s last five games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in the hosts’ last five outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More