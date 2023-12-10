RB Salzburg vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | December 12, 2023

RB Salzburg invite Benfica to the Red Bull Arena Salzburg for their final group-stage game of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (December 12).

The hosts are winless in the competition since their campaign opener, losing thrice in four games. With four points, they are in third place in Group D and drew goalless with Real Sociedad in their previous outing.

Benfica, meanwhile, have endured a winless run in the competition. They earned their first point of the season last month, a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan. Joao Mario bagged a first-half hat-trick against his former employers, who scored thrice in the second half to salvage a share of the spoils.

Salzburg registered a 1-0 win over Rapid Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday, while Benfica drew 1-1 with Farense in the Primeira Liga.

While neither team can finish in the top-two, if Benfica win by at least two goals, they will finish third and reach the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs.

RB Salzburg vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides will meet for the second time, following Benfica's 2-0 away win in September.

Both sides are unbeaten in five games across competitions, with Salzburg recording three wins and Benfica two.

Salzburg have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games, failing to score twice.

Benfica have kept clean sheets in four of their last six away games. Their home loss in the reverse fixture was their first against an Austrian team in Europe.

RB Salzburg vs Benfica Prediction

Salzburg head into the game in great form, losing once in nine games across competitions. They have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven games,

They are winless in four Champions League games, scoring just once. At home, they have lost their last three games, scoring once and conceding five times.

Benfica, meanwhile, have also suffered just one defeat in nine games across competitions. They have drawn their last three games.

Antonio Silva is suspended after his red card against Inter Milan last month. Head coach Roger Schmidt also remains without David Neres due to a knee injury.

Considering the current form of both teams and Sevilla's home advantage, expect a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: RB Salzburg 2-2 Benfica

RB Salzburg vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rafa Silva to score or assist any time - Yes