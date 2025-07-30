RB Salzburg vs Brann Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

RB Salzburg will entertain Brann at Red Bull Arena Salzburg in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on Wednesday. The Red Bulls registered a comfortable 4-1 away win last week and are strong favorites to progress to the next round.

The hosts continued their winning run in the Austrian Cup first round on Saturday and registered a 4-0 away win over third-tier side Dietach. Nene Dorgeles broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute while Petar Ratkov bagged a second-half brace. New signing Kerim Alajbegović scored his first goal for the club in the 90th minute.

Brann have won just one of their four games in July. Their 4-1 home loss in the first leg was their second consecutive loss, and they will look to bounce back here.

RB Salzburg vs Brann Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The visitors are winless in their last three away games in all competitions, suffering two defeats. They have failed to score in these losses.

Fotballrepublikken have won just one of their seven games in the Champions League qualifiers while playing four draws.

The hosts have enjoyed a 100% record against Norwegian teams across all competitions. They have scored 12 goals in three games.

The visitors have scored one goal apiece in five of their seven appearances in the Champions League qualifiers.

The Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last 17 games in the Champions League qualifiers, recording 11 wins.

The visitors have lost three of their last six games across all competitions, with two of these defeats registered on their travels.

RB Salzburg vs Brann Prediction

Salzburg have enjoyed a winning start to their 2025-26 season, scoring four goals apiece in two games thus far. They will play for the first time at home this season and will look to put on a show in front of their fans.

Brann have lost their last two games, conceding six goals while scoring just once. They have won just one of their last five away games in all competitions and have conceded at least two goals in three games in that period. They are winless in their last six away games in European qualifiers, suffering three defeats.

The hosts have enjoyed a 100% record this season, and considering their impressive record in European qualifiers, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: RB Salzburg 3-1 Brann

RB Salzburg vs Brann Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Salzburg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

