RB Salzburg vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2024

RB Salzburg will invite Dynamo Kyiv to Red Bull Arena Salzburg in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs on Tuesday. The two teams met in the first leg in Lublin, which Salzburg won 2-0.

The hosts have enjoyed a week's rest for the match as their Austrian Bundesliga meeting against Hartberg was postponed. They have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their season, winning six of their seven games in all competitions.

Kyiv's home loss in the first leg was their first defeat this season and they also failed to score for the first time this campaign in that match. They have also enjoyed a week's rest for the match as they look to overturn a two-goal deficit.

RB Salzburg vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week. Salzburg registered an away win in that match and Kyiv will look to return the favor in this encounter.

The hosts have won six of their seven games in all competitions this season while the visitors have won five of their seven games.

Salzburg have won their two home games this season, scoring seven goals while conceding just twice.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 15 games in the Champions League qualifiers.

RB Salzburg have suffered just one loss at home in all competitions in 2024.

Dynamo Kyiv have a 100% record in their travels this season, scoring 10 goals in four games while keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors have suffered just three losses in 17 meetings against Austrian teams, with two coming in away games.

The visitors have won four of their last five away games in Champions League qualifiers, scoring at least twice in these wins.

RB Salzburg vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

Die Roten Bullen are unbeaten in all competitions, scoring 22 goals in seven games, and will look to continue their goalscoring form here. They have won five of their last seven home games in Champions League qualifiers and are strong favorites.

The Blue & Whites failed to score for the first time this season in their loss in the first leg and will look to return to goalscoring and winning ways. They have kept clean sheets in two away games in the qualifiers this season and will look to build on that form.

While both teams have been in good touch this season, considering the hosts' advantage on aggregate, they are likely to play for a draw.

Prediction: RB Salzburg 2-2 Dynamo Kyiv

RB Salzburg vs Dynamo Kyiv Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Maurits Kjaergaard to score or assist any time - Yes

