RB Salzburg vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Liverpool are back in action with another pre-season fixture this week as they lock horns with Austrian outfit RB Salzburg in an intriguing encounter at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg on Wednesday.

RB Salzburg vs Liverpool Preview

RB Salzburg dominated the Austrian Bundesliga last season and finished at the top of the league table. The Austrian giants have also made an impressive start to their 2022-23 league campaign and eased past Austria Wien by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their first match of the season.

Liverpool, on the other hand, lost out on the Premier League title by a narrow two-point margin last season and have plenty of work to do in the coming months. The Merseyside outfit thrashed RB Leipzig by a 5-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

RB Salzburg vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an impressive record against RB Salzburg and have won two of the three matches played between the two teams, with the only other game ending in a draw.

Liverpool scored 94 goals in their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - only five goals behind Pep Guardiola's champions Manchester City.

RB Salzburg managed 52 points from their 32 matches in the Austrian Bundesliga last season - 15 points more than second-placed SK Sturm Graz.

Liverpool also had the joint-best defense in the Premier League last season and conceded only 26 goals in their 38 matches.

Liverpool have conceded seven goals in their last six games in all competitions and have a few issues to address going into this game.

RB Leipzig have scored an impressive five goals in their three matches against Liverpool but have conceded a total of eight goals in the process.

RB Salzburg vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have been impressive under Jurgen Klopp but might have to navigate through a transition in the coming months. The likes of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz have shown glimpses of their potential so far and will look to make their mark this week.

RB Salzburg can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins in this match. Liverpool are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Salzburg 1-3 Liverpool

RB Salzburg vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Darwin Nunez to score - Yes

