RB Salzburg vs Rapid Vienna Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24th 2025

RB Salzburg will welcome Rapid Vienna to Red Bull Arena Salzburg on Saturday in their final Austrian Bundesliga match. The hosts need a win to secure a place in the European qualifiers for next season, while Vienna, irrespective of the match's outcome, will finish fifth in the standings.

Ad

Die Roten Bullen registered their second win of the month last week, as late goals from Petar Ratkov and Edmund Baidoo helped them win 2-1 away against Blau-Weiß Linz.

The visitors made it two wins on the spin last week as they overcame league leaders Sturm Graz 3-1 at home. Defender Bendegúz Bolla bagged a brace, and veteran striker Guido Burgstaller added a goal in the 41st minute.

RB Salzburg vs Rapid Vienna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 215 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with 82 wins apiece and 51 games ending in draws.

They have met thrice this season, and both teams have one win to their name.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

RB Salzburg have lost just one of their last 10 home games, recording six wins while keeping four clean sheets.

Rapid Vienna have won just one of their last 11 away games in the Austrian Bundesliga while suffering six defeats.

Both teams have scored at least two goals in three of the last four games in this fixture.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in their last three league games.

Ad

Trending

RB Salzburg vs Rapid Vienna Prediction

Die Roten Bullen have two wins and two losses in their last four games, scoring and conceding five goals. They are unbeaten at home against Vienna since 2015, recording 15 wins in 19 games, and are strong favorites.

Die Grün-Weißen went winless in four games between April and early May but have bounced back well, winning their last two games while scoring five goals. They have lost six of their seven away games in 2025, conceding 16 goals, and will look to improve upon that record.

Ad

Salzburg have a good home record in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: RB Salzburg 2-1 Rapid Vienna

RB Salzburg vs Rapid Vienna Prediction

Tip 1: Result - Salzburg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More