RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | June 26, 2025 

RB Salzburg and Real Madrid battle for three points in the final round of group games of the 2026 FIFA Club World Cup group stage on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

Salzburg will hope to bounce back from their goalless draw with Al-Hilal over the weekend. Madrid, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 victory over Pachuca despite playing with a numerical disadvantage for over 80 minutes.

Los Blancos were reduced to 10 men when Raul Asencio was sent off in the seventh minute. But Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler gave them a 2-0 lead at the break. Federico Valverde made it three wiith 20 minutes left before Elias Montiel bagged a consolation strike for Pachuca 10 minutes later.

The respective results left both sides in Group H with four points apiece, with Madrid ahead on goal difference.

RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sole meeting between the two sides came in January when Madrid ran out 5-1 winners in the League Phase of the UEFA Champions League

Salzburg's goalless draw with Al-Hilal ended their run of scoring in 16 consecutive games.

Madrid haven't kept a clean sheet in six games in the Club World Cup.

Salzburg have won five of 24 games against Spanish opposition, losing 15.

Madrid have lost one of 16 games against Austrian opposition, winning 10.

There has been at least one goal scored in both halves in four of Salzburg's last five competitive games.

RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid Prediction

Salzburg began their Club World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Pachuca before holding their own against Al-Hilal. A win will see them secure their spot in the knockouts, while a draw or loss could also be enough depending on the result in the other group game.

The permutations are pretty much the same for Madrid, who have had a relatively inauspicious start to life under new boss Xabi Alonso. However, the Santiago Bernabeu outfit still have their qualification destiny in their hands, and a win will see them guarantee top spot in the group.

Expect Los Blancos to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Salzburg 1-3 Madrid

RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Madrid to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More