RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | June 26, 2025 

RB Salzburg and Real Madrid battle for three points in the final round of group games of the 2026 FIFA Club World Cup group stage on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.
Salzburg will hope to bounce back from their goalless draw with Al-Hilal over the weekend. Madrid, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 victory over Pachuca despite playing with a numerical disadvantage for over 80 minutes.
Los Blancos were reduced to 10 men when Raul Asencio was sent off in the seventh minute. But Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler gave them a 2-0 lead at the break. Federico Valverde made it three wiith 20 minutes left before Elias Montiel bagged a consolation strike for Pachuca 10 minutes later.
The respective results left both sides in Group H with four points apiece, with Madrid ahead on goal difference.
RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sole meeting between the two sides came in January when Madrid ran out 5-1 winners in the League Phase of the UEFA Champions League
- Salzburg's goalless draw with Al-Hilal ended their run of scoring in 16 consecutive games.
- Madrid haven't kept a clean sheet in six games in the Club World Cup.
- Salzburg have won five of 24 games against Spanish opposition, losing 15.
- Madrid have lost one of 16 games against Austrian opposition, winning 10.
- There has been at least one goal scored in both halves in four of Salzburg's last five competitive games.
RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid Prediction
Salzburg began their Club World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Pachuca before holding their own against Al-Hilal. A win will see them secure their spot in the knockouts, while a draw or loss could also be enough depending on the result in the other group game.
The permutations are pretty much the same for Madrid, who have had a relatively inauspicious start to life under new boss Xabi Alonso. However, the Santiago Bernabeu outfit still have their qualification destiny in their hands, and a win will see them guarantee top spot in the group.
Expect Los Blancos to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Salzburg 1-3 Madrid
RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Madrid to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals