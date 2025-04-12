RB Salzburg vs Sturm Graz Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2025

The Austrian Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as RB Salzburg and Sturm Graz lock horns at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday. Both sides find themselves separated by just two points in the upper echelons of the table and a thrilling contest is on the cards between the title contenders.

Ad

RB Salzburg continued their push for the Austrian Bundesliga title as they secured a 2-1 victory over BW Linz when the two sides met at the Red Bull Arena last Sunday.

Thomas Letsch’s men have gone eight consecutive games without defeat, claiming three draws and five wins, including back-to-back victories over Rapid Vienna and Linz in the opening two games of the championship round.

RB Salzburg head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive home victories and will look to keep the ball rolling as they aim to move top of the table this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Sturm Graz, on the other hand, turned in a dominant team display last time out when they secured a 2-0 victory over Rapid Vienna at the Merkur Arena.

Before that, Jürgen Säumel’s men kicked off the championship round with a somewhat disappointing 1-1 draw against Wolfsberger at the Lavanttal-Arena on March 30.

Sturm Graz currently lead the way at the top of the championship round table with 27 points, level with second-placed Austria Wien and two points above this weekend’s hosts in third place.

Ad

RB Salzburg vs Sturm Graz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 53 wins from the last 106 meetings between the sides, RB Salzburg boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sturm Graz have picked up 28 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 24 occasions.

Salzburg are unbeaten in their last seven home matches, claiming five wins and two draws since a 2-1 defeat against LASK in November.

Sturm Graz have failed to win seven of their most recent eight away matches across all competitions while losing five and picking up one draw since December 7.

Ad

RB Salzburg vs Sturm Graz Prediction

The last four meetings between Salzburg and Sturm Graz have produced a staggering 20 goals and we anticipate another exciting matchup at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday. While Strum Graz have been tough to crack of late, we are backing Letsch’s men to come away with the desired result in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: RB Salzburg 3-2 Sturm Graz

Ad

RB Salzburg vs Sturm Graz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Salzburg to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five clashes between the two sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of their last eight meetings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More