RB Salzburg vs Sturm Graz Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4th 2024

RB Salzburg will entertain reigning champions Sturm Graz at the Red Bull Arena, Salzburg in the Austrian Cup semifinals on Thursday.

The hosts overcame LASK in the quarterfinals in February, recording a 3-2 away win. Lucas Gourna-Douath scored in the first half and Fernando bagged a brace. The visitors booked their place in the semifinals with a 2-0 home triumph over Austria Wien, thanks to goals from Tomi Horvat and Mika Biereth.

The two teams met in the Austrian Bundesliga playoff on Sunday and Salzburg recorded a 1-0 away win in their first game back from the international break. Mads Bidstrup scored the only goal of the match in the 48th minute and three players were sent off in injury time.

RB Salzburg vs Sturm Graz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 203 times across all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, leading 83-67 in wins and 53 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the visitors, recording three wins.

They have met 11 times in the Austrian Cup, with the visitors having an 8-3 lead in wins. They met in the quarterfinals last season, with the visitors recording a 5-4 win in the penalty shootout.

RB Salzburg are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions, recording six wins. They have registered five wins on the trot, keeping four clean sheets.

Sturm Graz have just one win in their last five games in all competitions, suffering two losses while failing to score in these defeats as well.

The home team have enjoyed an unbeaten run across all competitions in 2024, with three wins and draws apiece in six games.

RB Salzburg vs Sturm Graz Prediction

Die Roten Bullen head into the match on a five-game unbeaten streak, keeping four clean sheets. They have registered three consecutive wins at home, scoring 13 goals while conceding just once, and will look to build on that form. They have suffered just one loss in their last seven home meetings in this fixture.

Captain Amar Dedić returned early from the international break but was not named in the squad for the playoff match on Sunday. He remains a doubt for this match.

Die Schwoazn failed to score for just the second time in 2024 in the playoffs on Sunday against the hosts and will look to return to goalscoring ways. They are unbeaten in their last six away games, recording three wins. They have won six of their last eight Austrian Cup meetings against the hosts, including a triumph on penalties last season.

Meetings between the two teams are contested with great fervor and considering their recent form, another closely contested match seems to be on the cards. Tensions flared in the playoff meeting on Sunday, with three red cards shown in injury time. Considering Salzburg's home form and win in the playoffs, they should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: RB Salzburg 2-1 Sturm Graz

RB Salzburg vs Sturm Graz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Salzburg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Fernando to score or assist any time - Yes