RB Salzburg vs Sturm Graz Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2025 

RB Salzburg and Sturm Graz will battle for three points in an Austrian Bundesliga round 20 clash on Sunday (March 2nd). The game will be played at Red Bull Arena.

The home side will be hoping to build on the 1-0 away win they registered over Austria Vienna last weekend. Oscar Gloukh broke the deadlock in the seventh minute and this goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Sturm Graz, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over BW Linz. Georgian international Otar Kiteishvili opened the scoring from the spot in the 18th minute while Malick Yalcouye doubled their lead two minutes before the break. Alem Pasic halved the deficit in the 83rd minute.

The win left Die Schwoazn at the summit of the standings, having garnered 40 points from 19 games. Salzburg are fourth on 31 points.

RB Salzburg vs Sturm Graz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Salzburg have 83 wins from the last 207 head-to-head games. Sturm Graz were victorious on 70 occasions while 54 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Graz thrashed Salzburg 5-0 at home in the reverse fixture.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Salzburg have won just one of their last six competitive games (three draws).

Graz have conceded at least two goals in five of their last seven games across competitions.

Salzburg have the best home defensive record in the league with seven goals conceded in nine games played in front of their fans.

Four of Graz' last six games have produced three goals or more.

RB Salzburg vs Sturm Graz Prediction

Salzburg won just one of their last five home games across competitions, losing three games in this sequence. Thomas Letsch's side are nine points off the league leaders and this game offers them an opportunity to close the gap.

Sturm Graz's hopes of defending their title were boosted by their hosts' victory last weekend as it saw them go three points clear of second-placed Austria Vienna. Their victory last weekend ended their three-game winless run (two losses).

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: RB Salzburg 1-1 Sturm Graz

RB Salzburg vs Sturm Graz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

