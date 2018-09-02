Manchester United transfer news: Barcelona’s €112 million bid for superstar was rejected as he could now move to another club in January and more – September 2, 2018

He might be kept after all

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! The transfer window has closed around Europe and clubs are solely focusing on getting the best out of the players that are in their team.

However, let’s not forget that the January transfer window is only three months away and the rumours are already here regarding clubs targeting player for the window that comes up next.

We have some news with regards to the Red Devils as well, so without further ado – let’s begin!

#5 Mourinho won’t be sacked

Jose Mourinho is not getting much support from the football fraternity after his recent failures with Manchester United. The Portuguese has only managed to gain three points from three games as his latest loss came to Spurs at the Old Trafford.

Losing two out of three games isn’t the end of the world but the fact that it comes after how Mourinho has isolated some of the players in the team and, added to that, a poor window in the transfer market.

All of this has added to make most believe that the former Real Madrid boss will not see the end of the season as the manager of the Old Trafford. However, Sky reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes that the former Inter boss will not be sacked midway through the season.

His reasoning is that should the Portuguese be sacked, it would reflect badly on Ed Woodward himself as it would be his third failed managerial appointment since the retirement of the great Sir Alex Ferguson.

"I tend to think - and this is just purely from what I can see - that Mourinho will see out the season,” Dharmesh Sheth said.

"I personally think that will happen because Ed Woodward has been in charge since Sir Alex Ferguson left the football club.

"He's overseen two managers which haven't worked because they have both left before their contracts have been up - David Moyes first of all and then Louis van Gaal.

"If it happens a third time, it doesn't only look bad on the man who is in charge - in this case Jose Mourinho - but it doesn't reflect well on Ed Woodward either.”

As a result, Sheth believes that Woodward will back Mourinho instead of sacking him now.

"He has to be in a position where 'I've chosen this guy, I believe in this guy, and he's going to stay'."

