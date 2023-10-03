RC Lens 2-1 Arsenal: Player Ratings as the Gunners concede for the first time away from home | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the season in a 2-1 reverse against RC Lens in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 3.

The Gunners secured an emphatic 4-0 win away at Bournemouth in their last game. Four different scorers got on the scoresheet as Mikel Arteta's men were dominant.

The Spaniard named a strong lineup for this game, with one eye on the titanic clash against Manchester City on the weekend.

Arsenal made a bright start to the game and controlled the tempo for the opening 15 minutes. They even created a couple of chances and grabbed a deserved lead in the 14 minute. Bukayo Saka did well to pounce on a loose ball and play it towards Gabriel Jesus in a much better position. The Brazilian applied the finishing touches as he sent the ball into the bottom-left corner.

However, things were not entirely smooth sailing for the Gunners as they were pegged back in the 25th minute. Elye Wahi played a lovely cushioned pass towards Adrien Thomasson, who curled the ball past David Raya's outstretched fingers.

Arsenal and Lens were tied 1-1 at the half-time interval.

The second half saw Arsenal try and amp up their efforts in search of an equalizer. They kept the ball for 65% of the second period, attempting five shots with four of those on target. However, it just didn't seem to be their day as Takehiro Tomiyasu and Leandro Trossard both missed sitters from nearly point-blank range.

Lens, on the other hand, scored their second goal with their only shot on target in the second half. Elye Wahi was the hero once again as he applied a first-time finish to put the ball past Raya quickly.

The hosts held on to secure a remarkable victory over one of the strongest sides in Europe.

On that note, let's take a look at the Gunners' player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 6/10

Raya started well but made a poor clearance that led to Lens' equalizer in the first period. He made just one save throughout game.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 7/10

Tomiyasu looked sharp in defense and had a good game. He won five duels and passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including one key pass and one long ball.

William Saliba - 6.5/10

Saliba made a slow start to the game but quickly caught up with the pace and put in a decent performance.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel looked solid at the back and was strong in his tackles. He won three of his four duels, making one block and one interception.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6.5/10

Zinchenko made a positive start to the game but was caught off guard on a couple occasions. He looked like a liabilty more than a threat and was subbed off in the second period.

Martin Odegaard - 7/10

Odegaard distributed the ball well but was unable to exercise proper control in midfield in the first half. He played one key pass as well.

Declan Rice - 8/10

Rice started strong and covered great area in midfield as he was almost everywhere on the pitch. He won eight duels, making three interceptions and two tackles. He also copmpleted all four dribbles.

Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

Havertz looked composed on the ball but often picked the safer pass.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Saka started the game really well and provided the assist for Arsenal's opener. However, he was subbed off with a knock midway through the first period.

Gabriel Jesus - 7.5/10

Jesus showed his quality with a pinpoint finish into the bottom-left corner to make it 1-0 after 14 minutes. He was booked for a foul in the second period.

Leandro Trossard - 6/10

Trossard looked a but rusty and was unable to get properly involved with the Gunners' moves. Trossard missed a sitter in the first half and it eventually cost his team the win.

Substitutes

Fabio Vieira - 6.5/10

Vieira replaced the injured Saka in the first period and played well.

Emile Smith Rowe - 7/10

Smith Rowe came on during the second half and put in a decent cameo for Arsenal.

Reiss Nelson - 6.5/10

Nelson replaced Trossard late in the game but neither were able to make or break any records.

Benjamin White - 6.5/10

White replaced Zinchenko and put in a good performance.

Edward Nketiah - 6/10

Nketiah replaced captain Odegaard with several minutes to go and played well for Arsenal.