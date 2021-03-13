RC Lens vs FC Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Ligue 1 action continues with RC Lens hosting FC Metz at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides are in the top half of the table. Lens are in fifth spot with 44 points, while Metz are two places behind them in seventh with 41 points.

Metz can surpass Lens in the standings with a win, but it will not be easy to get three points against a team that is on a seven-game unbeaten run.

Lens managed a 3-2 win over St. Etienne in their last Ligue 1 encounter, Michelin David Da Costa sealed the victory with a goal in stoppage time.

FC Metz, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Angers in their last league game, with Alexandre Oukidja getting sent off for violent conduct.

RC Lens vs FC Metz Head-to-Head

RC Lens hold the advantage in the head-to-head record, as they have won 12 out of the 28 games played between the two sides. Eight matches have resulted in a draw, while FC Metz have managed the same number of victories.

The last time the two teams met, FC Metz ran out as comfortable 2-0 winners.

Lens haven't managed to beat Metz in their last four games, a fact that will inspire a lot of confidence in Frederic Antonetti ahead of Sunday's fixture.

RC Lens Form Guide: W-D-W-D-W

FC Metz Form Guide: L-W-W-L-L

RC Lens vs FC Metz Team News

RC Lens

Franck Haise will have all of his players available against FC Metz with the exception of Ignatius Ganago.

The centre-forward has been sidelined with a muscle injury and has missed three games so far.

Injured: Ignatius Ganago

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Metz

Warren Tchimbembe will miss out due to injury. Meanwhile, Ibrahima Niane misses out due to the cruciate ligament rupture he sustained earlier in the campaign. Left-back Manuel Cabit has not featured since November 2019 following a car accident.

Goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja will miss his fourth game because of a red card suspension. Kiki Kouyate and Fabian Mentoze have accumulated five yellow cards each, which makes them unavailable for this crucial clash.

Injured: Warren Tchimbembe, Manuel Cabit and Ibrahima Niane

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alexandre Oukidja, Fabian Mentoze and Kiki Kouyate

RC Lens vs FC Metz Predicted XI

RC Lens Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Loic Bade, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Clauss, Yannick Cahuzac, Seko Fofana, Massadio Haidara, Tony Mauricio, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo

FC Metz Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Marc-Aurele Caillard, Dylan Bronn, Lenny Lacroix, John Boye, Ernest Boahene, Vincent Pajot, Pape Sarr, Matthieu Udol, Farid Boulaya, Lamine Gueye, Aaron Leya Iseka

RC Lens vs FC Metz Nice prediction

FC Metz will be playing Sunday's game without a few key starters. That fact, coupled with Lens' good form makes the home side the outright favorites to win this fixture.

Prediction: RC Lens 3-0 FC Metz