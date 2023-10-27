RC Lens vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2023

RC Lens will be looking to end their three-match winless run when they play host to Nantes in round 10 of the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Pierre Aristouy’s men have failed to win their last eight visits to the Stade de la Beaujoire in the league and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Lens were involved in a share of the spoils for the third consecutive game as they were held to a 1-1 draw by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday.

With that result, Franck Haise’s men have now gone unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions, picking up three wins and four draws since September’s 1-0 loss to Metz.

Having stumbled into the new campaign, Lens’ recent resurgence has seen them rise to 15th place in the Ligue 1 table, one point above the bottom three.

Elsewhere, Nantes maintained their fine run of results last time out when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Montpellier on home turf.

Aristouy’s men have now won four of their last five league outings, with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Stade Rennais on October 1 being the exception.

With 14 points from nine matches, Nantes are currently seventh in the Ligue 1 table, only below sixth-placed Reims on goal difference.

RC Lens vs Nantes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Nantes hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Lens have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Haise’s men are unbeaten in their last eight Ligue 1 home games against Nantes, claiming five wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss in March 2003.

The Green and Yellows are unbeaten in six of their last seven outings, picking up four wins and two draws since late August.

RC Lens vs Nantes Prediction

Lens and Nantes have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and anticipate an action-packed contest this weekend. Haise’s men have hit their stride after a turbulent start to the season but we see the visitors holding them to another share of the spoils.

Prediction: RC Lens 1-1 Nantes

RC Lens vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of their last eight meetings)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in nine of their last 10 clashes)