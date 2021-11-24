Lens vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Fourth-placed Lens take on sixth-placed Angers in a Ligue 1 game at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Friday.

Lens have been inconsistent of late and were shocked 4-0 by relegation-threatened Brest in their last game. Angers have faired better in contrast and claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Lorient in their last Ligue 1 game.

However, both have, in general, made a good start to the league with just three points separating the two combatants after 14 rounds of games. Both sides will be desperate for a vital three points that will keep them in the European places.

Lens vs Angers Head-to-Head

The two sides also share a very evenly-matched head-to-head record. In 11 previous meetings, both have won three games each, with the other five ending in draws.

Angers have not been beaten by their hosts in their last three meetings. Their last encounter ended in a 2-2 draw.

Lens form guide: L-W-L-W-L

Angers form guide: W-D-L-D-L

Lens vs Angers Team News

Lens

The home team do have a few injury issues on their left flank, with both left-back Deiver Machado and left winger Wesley Said still recovering from their injuries. Said, who has been out since 6 November, might just make a comeback in this game.

Injured: Deiver Machado

Doubtful: Wesley Said

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Angers

The visiting side have not injury-listed any of their players. First-choice keeper Paul Bernardoni should make his return to the team after missing the last game due to a lung infection.

But if he isn't fit enough, Danijel Petkovic will take up goalkeeping duties once again. They do not have anyone suspended either and should be able to field their best team in this crucial encounter.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Paul Bernardoni

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lens vs Angers Predicted XI

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca (GK); Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Jonathan Clauss, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Angers predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Paul Bernardoni, Vincent Manceau, Enzo Ebosse, Romain Thomas, Jimmy Cabot, Azzedine Ounahi, Thomas Mangani, Souleyman Doumbia, Billal Brahimi, Angelo Fulgini, Sofiane Boufal

RC Lens vs SCO Angers Prediction

This promises to be a close encounter, with Lens definitely the more adventurous of the two teams as well as being the more profligate at the back. However, they are coming off a shock loss and Angers seem to be carrying better form into this game.

We predict a narrow away win for the 6th-placed side.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Lens 1-2 Angers

Edited by Peter P