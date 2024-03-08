RC Lens vs Stade Brestois Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

The French Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as RC Lens take on Stade Brestois at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday.

Eric Roy’s men are on a run of three consecutive wins and will be looking to move within six points of league leaders Paris Saint-Germain this weekend.

Lens returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed 10-man Olympique Lyon at the Groupama Stadium last Sunday.

Prior to that, Franck Haise’s side were on a four-match winless run, claiming two draws and losing twice, including a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Freiburg in the second leg of their Europa League knockout-stage clash on February 22.

With 39 points from 24 matches, Lens are currently six in Ligue 1, three points above seventh-placed Marseille just outside the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Elsewhere, Stade Brestois continued their charge for a Champions League spot last time out as they secured a 1-0 victory over Le Havre at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Roy’s men have now won three games on the trot and are unbeaten in their last four outings, claiming three wins and one draw since February's 3-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Coupe de France.

Stade Brestois have picked up 46 points from their 24 league matches so far to sit second in the Ligue 1, nine points adrift of first-placed Paris Saint-Germain.

RC Lens vs Stade Brestois Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 24 meetings between the sides, Stade Brestois hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Lens have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Stade Brestois are unbeaten in their last 13 Ligue 1 matches, claiming nine wins and four draws since a 2-0 loss against AS Monaco on November 5.

Haise’s men have lost just one of their last six league matches while picking up four wins and one draw since late January.

Brest are unbeaten in seven of their last eight away matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and two draws since November.

RC Lens vs Stade Brestois Prediction

While Lens will be looking to pick up where they left off against Lyon, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a Stade Brestois side who are currently firing on all cylinders.

However, Haise’s men have been rock-solid at home in recent weeks and we are backing them to hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: RC Lens 1-1 Stade Brestois

RC Lens vs Stade Brestois Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the last eight clashes between the two teams)