RC Lens vs Stade Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as RC Lens play host to Stade Reims at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Friday.

The two sides will be looking to make it two wins from two games, having both picked up victories last weekend.

RC Lens maintained their stellar start to the season last Sunday as they claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory over Olympique Marseille.

This followed a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Strasbourg when they faced off last Wednesday.

Franck Haise’s men are unbeaten in all but one of their opening eight games, picking up four wins and three draws. This fine run of results sees them occupy second place in the Ligue 1 table.

Meanwhile, Reims returned to winning ways last time out as they edged out Nantes 3-1 on home turf.

Prior to that, Oscar Garcia’s side played out a goalless draw against Lorient before falling to a 2-1 defeat against Lille in their previous two outings.

With 10 points from eight games, Stade Reims are currently 11th in the log, level on points with Nantes and Strasbourg.

RC Lens vs Stade Reims Head-To-Head

Stade Reims head into the game with the upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming seven wins from their last 17 encounters. Lens have picked up four wins, while six games have ended all square.

RC Lens Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Stade Reims Form Guide: L-W-D-L-W

RC Lens vs Stade Reims Team News

RC Lens

Corentin Jean remains the only injury concern for the hosts as the French forward has been sidelined through a thigh problem.

Injured: Corentin Jean

Suspended: None

Stade Reims

In contrast, the visitors head into the game with a lengthy absentee list. Arber Zeneli, Mathieu Cafaro, El Bilal Toure, Moussa Doumbia, Fraser Hornby and Valon Berisha are all injured and will miss the game.

Injured: Arber Zeneli, Mathieu Cafaro, El Bilal Toure, Moussa Doumbia, Fraser Hornby, Valon Berisha

Suspended: None

RC Lens vs Stade Reims Predicted XI

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Facundo Medina, Deiver Machado, Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Reims predicted XI (5-3-2): Predrag Rajkovic, Thomas Foket, Andreaw Gravillon, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Ghislain Konan, Moreto Cassama, Azor Matusiwa, Marshall Munetsi, Hugo Ekitike, Nathanael Mbuku

RC Lens vs Stade Reims Prediction

Lens have stormed into the new season. With just one defeat from their opening eight games, they are currently second on the log. While their over-achievement so far might not be sustainable, we predict they will keep the ball rolling and edge out the visitors.

Prediction: RC Lens 2-1 Stade Reims

