RC Lens vs Stade Rennais Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2025

The action continues in round 26 of the French Ligue 1 as RC Lens and Stade Rennais go head-to-head on Saturday. Habib Beye’s men have failed to win their last four visits to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis since February 2015 and will be looking to end this 10-year run.

Ad

Moroccan midfielder Neil El Aynaoui came up clutch for Lens last weekend when he netted a 94th-minute winner to hand them a 1-0 victory over Olympique Marseille at the Orange Velodrome.

Before that, Will Still’s side were on a run of four back-to-back defeats, conceding 11 goals and scoring four since the start of February.

Lens have picked up 36 points from their 25 Ligue 1 matches so far to sit eighth in the standings, six points adrift of sixth-placed Olympique Lyon in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying spot.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Stade Rennais were no match for a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side last time out as they suffered a 4-1 hammering at the hands of the reigning champions.

Beye’s men had won their previous two league outings, seeing off Stade Reims 1-0 at home on February 21, one week before thrashing Montpellier 4-0 at the Stade de la Mosson.

With 29 points from 25 matches, Rennes are currently 12th in the Ligue 1 standings, eight points above 16th-placed Le Havre in the relegation playoff spot.

Ad

RC Lens vs Stade Rennais Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Stade Rennais boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Lens have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Rennes have won just two of their 11 Ligue 1 away games this season and currently hold the division’s third-lowest points tally on the road (7).

Lens have lost all but one of their last five home games, with a 1-0 victory over Angers on January 25 being the exception.

Ad

RC Lens vs Stade Rennais Prediction

Buoyed by their impressive victory over Marseille, Lens will return to action with confidence as they continue their push for European football.

While we expect Rennes to put up a fight, home advantage makes Still’s men the favorites and we are backing them to get the job done this weekend.

Prediction: RC Lens 2-1 Stade Rennais

RC Lens vs Stade Rennais Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: First to score - Lens (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last six games against Rennes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback