RCD Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid: 3 reasons why Los Blancos' first league defeat came against Mallorca

Benzema came closest to equalising for Real Madrid

Real Madrid were the only team in LaLiga to remain unbeaten as we went into the second international break, but immediately on the other side their streak was broken. There are no longer any unbeaten sides in the 2019-20 LaLiga as Los Blancos were beaten by Lago Junior's sublime curler from which Real Madrid failed to recover.

Having gone a goal down, Real Madrid had a scare just a few minutes later as they seemed to have conceded another from a Lago Junior effort. But his dream second was ruled out for offside.

The illustrious visitors threw all they could at Mallorca but the hosts wouldn't budge. With little more than 15 minutes of normal time left, Alvaro Odriozola was sent off after receiving his second yellow; that put a dent in Real Madrid's attempts to salvage a result from the game.

With Zinedine Zidane's side failing to win this weekend, they lose the top spot to arch-rivals Barcelona in what's shaping up to be a close title race this season. Here's a look at three reasons why Real Madrid lost:

1. The red card

A second yellow would prove immensely costly for Odriozola

After Odriozola was sent off in the 74th minute, Real Madrid continued to push RCD Mallorca back and try and penetrate through their defensive set-up. It could be said that it might not have made a difference if the defender had been on the pitch, except for an important factor.

The Mallorca players had fatigue setting in towards the end of the game, with many barely able to stand or move around. Had Real Madrid kept their full complement of players, they may have been able to make the home side pay with nearly 20 minutes to play including added time.

That was a fact not lost on Odriozola as he stood at the edge of the tunnel, peering onto the pitch.

