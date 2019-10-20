RCD Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid: 4 players who disappointed for Los Blancos | LaLiga 2019/2020

RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid fell to their first defeat of the domestic season at the Iberostar stadium, with a well-placed finish by Largo Junior in the seventh minute enough to give the newly promoted RCD Mallorca all three points.

With Barcelona having defeated Eibar earlier in the day to move one point clear of their bitter rivals, Real Madrid would have wanted to pick maximum points to get back to the top of the table, but that failed to happen with the result being that Zinedine Zidane's men are already playing catchup.

The Real Madrid manager came into the fixture without the services of at least eight first-team regulars, with players like Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, and Eden Hazard all ruled out due to one injury problem or the other.

However, despite the setbacks, Zizou still had enough firepower on the field to dispatch Real Mallorca but was let down by a number of his players who failed to step up to the plate.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting four players who failed to pull their weight for Real Madrid in their clash with Real Mallorca.

#4 Luka Jovic

Jovic failed to fire a single shot against Mallorca

It is fair to say that Luka Jovis has not had the start to his Real Madrid career that he envisioned when signing for the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid paid Eintracht Frankfurt the sum of €60m to price the Serbian international after he had starred with 27 goals from 48 matches in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit last term.

It was expected that he would bring this form with him to the Bernabeu, but so far, that has not been the case, as Jovic has struggled for form and game-time in the colours of Real Madrid.

So far, he has started just three of Real Madrid's 11 fixtures this season, scoring just one goal with his most recent start coming against Mallorca owing to the plethora of injuries within the Real Madrid ranks.

He, however, failed to make the most of his rare chance and was one of the most lethargic Real Madrid players in the defeat to Mallorca.

In total, he failed to fire a single shot in the game, and in a damning indictment of his shambolic display, Zinedine Zidane opted to substitute him off for a midfielder in the 67th minute even though Real Madrid required a goal.

