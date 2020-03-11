RCD Mallorca v Barcelona preview, team news, prediction and more | LaLiga 2019-20

FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - La Liga

The Estadio Son Moix would be the venue of the LaLiga clash this weekend, with Real Mallorca and Barcelona locking horns for all three points.

The hosts are staring down the barrels of relegation after just one season back and would be keen to avoid the drop, while their visitors are looking to make it a three-peat on the domestic scene.

RCD Mallorca v Barcelona Head-to-Head

This would be the 32nd meeting between Barcelona and Real Mallorca, with the Catalans expectedly having the advantage.

The Blaugrana have won 21 and drawn four of their clashes with Mallorca, scoring 73 goals in the process, while the Balearic side have picked up six wins and scored 30 goals.

RCD Mallorca form guide LaLiga: WLDWL

Barcelona form guide LaLiga: WLWWW

RCD Mallorca v Barcelona Team News

The Blaugrana would have to navigate this fixture without the services of Luis Suarez (knee) and Ousmane Dembele (Hamstring) who are both long-term absentees, while Sergi Roberto (muscle) and Arthur (ankle) also have injury concerns and Clement Lenglet picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the victory over Real Sociedad.

Injuries: Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez, Sergi Roberto

Doubtful: Arthur

Suspension: Clement Lenglet

RCD Mallorca v Barcelona Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Pique, Nelson Semedo, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ivan Rakitic; Arturo Vidal, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

RCD Mallorca v Barcelona Prediction

Real Mallorca's 2-1 victory in their six-pointer with Eibar last week was an invaluable three points in their quest to avoid relegation and they would look to build on from that although they have the unenvious task of squaring off with Barcelona.

The Catalans have not exactly been in awe-inspiring form but still find themselves two points clear at the summit and were buoyed by their last-gasp winner in their gritty clash with Real Sociedad last weekend.

Talisman Lionel Messi was the match-winner against the Basque side and the Argentine would once more be needed to dispatch Mallorca.

The last time both sides, met, Messi helped himself to a hat-trick in a 5-2 win and while they might not be as free-scoring as they were in December, they would once more be led by their captain although Barcelona should be wary of the threat posed by Mallorca at home evidenced by their 1-0 victory over Real Madrid back in November.

Verdict: Mallorca 1-2 Barcelona