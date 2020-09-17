Reading vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley are tipped by a number of EFL experts to be the surprise package of the Championship this season, but they got off to a negative start on the opening day, going down to an unexpected 1-0 loss at home to Luton Town.

Earlier in the week the club stated that they are considering moving away from home ground of 133 years, Oakwell – something Barnsley Council said it was “shocked and dismayed” about.

Meanwhile, Reading triumphed 2-0 over Derby County with Lucas Joao and hot prospect Ovie Ejaria both getting on the scoresheet and catching the eye.

Reading will look to make it six points from six while another defeat for Barnsley will leave their fans hoping that this isn't a turbulent year for their club.

Reading vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

Reading have lost just once in their last nine meetings against Barnsley, and are undefeated in their last six encounter against the Tykes.

Barnsley can cling onto the fact that their only two wins over the Royals since the year 2000 came at the Madejski Stadium, in March 2014 and August 2011 respectively.

Reading have scored in all but one of their previous 15 meetings with Barnsley while Barnsley have failed to score in seven of those games.

Reading vs Barnsley Team News

Reading will be without last season's top goalscorer Yakou Meite as he serves his ban for violent conduct during a match at the end of last season.

Ejaria picked up “battle wounds” in last weekend's opener but manager Veljko Paunovic said he should be fit for this one.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Yakou Meite

Meanwhile, Barnsley are expected to name the line-up as last weekend, barring any last minute injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Reading predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral, Andy Yiadom, Michael Morrison, Liam Moore, Omar Richards, Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent, Michael Olise, John Swift, Ovie Ejaria, Lucas Joao.

Barnsley predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Mads Juel Anderson, Jordan Williams, Kilian Ludewig, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles, Marcel Ritzmaier, Cauley Woodrow, Conor Chaplin

Reading vs Barnsley Prediction

Reading provided miserable home form post-lockdown, failing to win any of its five remaining fixtures at the Madejski.

They'll be determined to start anew this term, and there's every possibility they will get their home record off to a winning start.

Barnsley do have some ammunition in the tank, but whether it'll be enough to see them to a victory is doubtful.

Prediction: Reading 2-1 Barnsley