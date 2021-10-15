Reading vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Reading host Barnsley at the Madejski Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting starts to the season so far.

Reading are currently 10th in the league, with a win potentially taking them into the top six. Veljko Paunovic's side have been in great form of late, winning four of their last five games. They will hope to continue their strong run of form with a win against a struggling Barnsley side on Saturday.

Barnsley, on the other hand, are 22nd in the table and have been woeful this season. Markus Schopp's side have only managed to win one league game and look set to be involved in a relegation battle this campaign. It will be a huge ask for them to take anything away from a high-flying Reading side this weekend.

This will be a great opportunity for Reading to climb up the table with a win against Barnsley.

Reading vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

Reading have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Barnsley, having won two of them.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in April. A second-half penalty by Alex Mowatt secured a point for Barnsley after Ovie Ejaria had put Reading ahead in the first half.

Reading Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Barnsley Form Guide: D-D-L-L-L

Reading vs Barnsley Team News

Hoilett will be a huge miss for Reading

Reading

Reading will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. Junior Hoilett, Michael Morrison, Tom Holmes, Andy Rinomhota, Tom McIntyre, Femi Azeez, Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao and Felipe Araruna will all be out due to injury.

Injured: Junior Hoilett, Michael Morrison, Tom Holmes, Andy Rinomhota, Tom McIntyre, Femi Azeez, Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao, Felipe Araruna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley

Josh Benson picked up a leg injury earlier this week and will miss Saturday's game. Elsewhere, Carlton Morris and Mads Juel Andersen are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Josh Benson, Carlton Morris, Mads Juel Andersen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luke Soutwood; Abdul Rahman Baba, Josh Laurent, Liam Moore, Andy Yiadom; Danny Drinkwater, Tom Dele-Bashiru; Ovie Ejaria, John Swift, Ethan Bristow; George Puscas

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bradley Collins; Liam Kitching, Michal Helik, Jasper Moon; Ben Williams, Callum Styles, Romal Palmer, Callum Brittain; Cauley Woodrow, Aaron Iseka; Devante Cole

Reading vs Barnsley Prediction

It's hard to see Barnsley picking up any points from this fixture given the difference in form between the two sides.

We predict Reading will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Reading 2-0 Barnsley

