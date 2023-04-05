Reading take on Birmingham City at the Madejski Stadium in round 40 of the EFL Championship on Friday (April 7).

The two sides are separated by just two points in the bottom half of the standings, so a thrilling contest could ensue as they push for a top-half finish. Reading failed to find their feet, as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Bristol City at the Ashton Gate Stadium at the weekend.

The Royals are now winless in six league games, claiming just two points from a possible 18, since a 3-1 win over Blackpool in February. With 46 points from 39 games, Reading are 18th in the league table, two points and two places below Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Birmingham continue to pull clear of the danger zone with a 1-0 home win over Blackburn Rovers last time out. John Eustace’s side have now won three of their last four outings, with a 3-0 loss to Watford on March 14 being the exception.

Birmingham’s upturn in form can be pinned to their recent performances at the defensive end, where they have kept three clean sheets in four outings.

Reading vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 46 meetings, Birmingham boast a superior record in the fixture.

Reading have picked up 16 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Birmingham are unbeaten in three of their last four visits to the Madejski Stadium, winning twice since May 2019.

Eustace’s men are on a six-game winless run, losing four times, since the start of March.

Birmingham have picked up just one win in five away games, losing three since early February.

Reading vs Birmingham City Prediction

With just two points separating the two sides in the standings, a cagey affair could ensue. Birmingham head into the weekend as the more in-form side and should come away with a slender win.

Prediction: Reading 1-2 Birmingham City

Reading vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Birmingham

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last seven meetings since a goalless draw in May 2019.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in their last seven clashes.)

Poll : 0 votes