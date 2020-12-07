Reading vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

After going on a freak four-game losing streak, Reading have finally found their feet and are currently four games unbeaten. In their last four games, Reading have earned eight league points.

As a result, they are third and could potentially retake top spot with a win in midweek, should Norwich and Bournemouth fail to gain three points in their games.

Birmingham City lie 16th following their 1-0 win away at Bristol City on the weekend.

They are eight points from the drop zone and will want to increase this gap further on Wednesday night.

Reading vs Birmingham City Head-to-head

Reading’s last victory over Birmingham on home soil came in a League Cup tie in August 2018.

Reading's last Championship win over this week's opponents came in January of that year. If the Royals lose again this weekend, they will go three games without triumph on home soil against Birmingham City.

This will be their 25th second-tier fixture since 1995, 10 of those ending in a Reading win.

Historically, Reading have beaten Birmingham 14 times, lost to them on 15 occasions and drawn 12 times.

Reading vs Birmingham City Team News

Yakou Miete earned his place in the starting XI on Saturday and could be in line for another start in the lineup.

The same XI that beat Nottingham Forest at the weekend are expected to start this potentially tricky tie.

Injured: Felipe Araruna, Andy Yiadom, George Puscas, John Swift

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Scott Hogan could lose his place to Lucas Jutkiewicz this time around, with the visitors likely to want a more physical presence up top.

Meanwhile, Mikel San Jose could come into midfield after the veteran was given a rest on Saturday.

Injured: Adam Clayton, Zach Jeacock

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Reading predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral, Tom Holmes, Michael Morrison, Liam Moore, Omar Richards, Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent, Ovie Ejaria, Michael Olise, Lucas Joao, Yakou Miete

Birmingham City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neil Etheridge, Maxime Colin, Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean, George Freind, George Friend, Mikel San Jose, Ivan Sunjic, Ivan Sanchez, Jon Toral, Jeremie Bela, Lucas Jutkiewicz

Reading vs Birmingham City Prediction

Birmingham City were given a real morale boost with their victory over an in-form Bristol City at the weekend. But a new game poses new challenges, especially against a side that is in such good form.

Reading’s attacking line is one of the best in the league and they could demonstrate why on Wednesday. We expect the home team to come out on top in midweek.

Prediction: Reading 2-0 Birmingham City