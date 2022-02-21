Reading vs Birmingham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Reading host Birmingham at the Madejski Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both sides having disappointing seasons so far.

Reading have been woeful of late, having lost eight of their last ten games across all competitions. Paul Ince's side are currently 21st in the league, five points above the relegation zone. They did, however, win their last game against Preston and will hope to take that momentum into the game against Birmingham on Tuesday.

Birmingham are currently 18th in the league, 11 points ahead of their opponents. Lee Bowyer's side have been in inconsistent form recently, having lost two of their last five games. They will look to climb up the table with a win against Reading on Tuesday.

Reading FC @ReadingFC Double digits for both goals and assists in 2021-22!



has more career goals against Preston (5) than any other side, and that continued at the weekend.



Here's his swordservices.com Double digits for both goals and assists in 2021-22! @JohnSwift8 has more career goals against Preston (5) than any other side, and that continued at the weekend.Here's his #PNEREA stats, delivered by 🔢 Double digits for both goals and assists in 2021-22! ⚽🅰@JohnSwift8 has more career goals against Preston (5) than any other side, and that continued at the weekend.Here's his #PNEREA stats, delivered by 👉 swordservices.com https://t.co/wrmt1YXK2D

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Reading vs Birmingham Head-to-Head

Birmingham have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Birmingham winning the other two.

Reading came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Jahmari Clarke's brace was enough to secure all three points after Scott Hogan gave Birmingham an early lead.

Reading Form Guide: L-L-L-D-W

Birmingham Form Guide: D-L-L-W-D

Reading vs Birmingham Team News

Deeney will be a huge miss for Birmingham

Reading

Reading will be missing a host of players for the game on Tuesday. Josh Laurent, Ovie Ejaria, Alen Halilovic, Femi Azeez, Dejan Tetek, Scott Dann and Felipe Araruna are all out injured.

Injured: Josh Laurent, Ovie Ejaria, Alen Halilovic, Femi Azeez, Dejan Tetek, Scott Dann, Felipe Araruna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Birmingham

Birmingham have no new injury worries following their 2-2 draw against Stoke City last time out. Troy Deeney, Taylor Richards, Matija Sarkic and Adan George are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Troy Deeney, Taylor Richards, Matija Sarkic, Adan George

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading vs Birmingham Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Karl Hein; Abdul Rahman Baba, Thomas Holmes, Michael Morrison, Andy Yiadom; Andy Rinomhota, Danny Drinkwater; Junior Hoilett, John Swift, Thomas Ince; Lucas Joao

Birmingham Predicted XI (4-3-3): Neil Etheridge; Jeremie Bela, Kristian Pedersen, Maxime Colin, Jordan Graham; Gary Gardner, Ryan Woods, Jordan James; Onel Hernandez, Juninho Bacuna, Lyle Taylor

Reading vs Birmingham Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Tuesday.

We predict a tight game with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Reading 1-1 Birmingham

Edited by Adit Jaganathan