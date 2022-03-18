Reading vs Blackburn prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Reading host Blackburn at the Madejski Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Reading are currently 21st in the league, two points above the relegation zone. Paul Ince's side have been woeful of late, having lost three of their last five games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Blackburn on Saturday.

Blackburn, on the other hand, are currently 4th in the table, two points off Huddersfield in third. Tony Mowbray's side have been in inconsistent form recently, having won only two of their last five games. They will look to bounce back with a win against Reading on Saturday.

This will be a great opportunity for Blackburn to potentially climb up the table with a win.

Reading vs Blackburn Head-to-Head

Blackburn have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Readining winning the other two.

Blackburn came away as 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Goals from Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan were enough to secure all three points on the night.

Reading Form Guide: W-L-L-L-D

Blackburn Form Guide: W-L-D-L-W

Reading vs Blackburn Team News

Brereton Diaz will be a huge miss for Blackburn

Reading

Reading have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth last time out. Abdul Rahman Baba, Felipe Araruna, Femi Azeez, Dejan Tetek and Karl Hein are all still out injured.

Injured: Abdul Rahman Baba, Felipe Araruna, Femi Azeez, Dejan Tetek, Karl Hein

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn

Blackburn came away unscathed from their 3-1 win against Derby County last time out. Ben Brereton Diaz, Tayo Edun, Ryan Nyambe and Ian Poveda are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Ben Brereton Diaz, Tayo Edun, Ryan Nyambe, Ian Poveda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading vs Blackburn Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Orjan Nyland; Tom McIntyre, Thomas Holmes, Michael Morrison, Andy Yiadom; Danny Drinkwater, Andy Rinomhota; Ovie Ejaria, Josh Laurent, Tom Ince; Lucas Joao

Blackburn Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Thomas Kaminsky; Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan; Harry Pickering, Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis, Joe Rankin-Costello; Bradley Johnson; Reda Khadra, Tyrhys Dolan

Reading vs Blackburn Prediction

It's hard to see Blackburn losing this game, given the difference in quality between the two sides.

We predict Blackburn will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Reading 0-2 Blackburn

