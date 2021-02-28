Reading vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Reading host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Tuesday night as they look to continue to keep their place within the promotion playoff spots.

The Royals are currently fifth in the Championship with 54 points from 33 games so far. Heading into the last 13 games of the season, they are not particularly close enough to the top four but still have teams hot on their heels in pursuit.

Reading are two points ahead of Bournemouth, with Barnsley and Cardiff City not far behind the Cherries. Veljko Paunovic's side have not played particularly well recently and have shown signs of being inconsistent.

They won at the weekend in a game that arrested a two-match losing streak. The 1-0 win against Rotherham United was really important for Reading after losses against Wycombe Wanderers and Middlesbrough before that.

"We’re happy to get the clean sheet, be back to winning ways, and hopefully we can start pushing on. We want to get back-to-back wins now.”



Defender and match-winner Michael Morrison gives his account of an important three points earned in Rotherham...

Blackburn, on the other hand, are struggling and have slipped to 15th place in the Championship standings.

They haven't won in six but arrested a five-match losing streak in their last game, having drawn 1-1 against Coventry City. Ben Brereton opened the scoring for Rovers in that game before Matty James equalized for Coventry.

Reading vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

Blackburn have won nine and lost six of the 24 games that they have played against Reading so far.

Earlier this season, the Royals beat Rovers 4-2 at Ewood Park.

Reading form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Blackburn Rovers form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Reading vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Wycombe Wanderers v Reading - Sky Bet Championship

Reading

Yakou Meite, John Swift and Felipe Araruna remain on the sidelines for Reading ahead of their clash against Blackburn.

There are no suspension worries for the Biscuitmen.

Injured: John Swift, Yakou Meite, Felipe Araruna

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City - Sky Bet Championship

Blackburn Rovers

Bradley Johnson, Dani Ayala, Lewis Holtby and Scott Wharton all remain sidelined for Blackburn, who really need to get more support in for Harvey Elliott in attack, with the on-loan Liverpool youngster showing sparkling form recently.

Injured: Bradley Johnson, Dani Ayala, Scott Wharton, Lewis Holtby

Suspended: None

Reading vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XIs

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral; Andy Yiadom, Michael Morrison, Liam Moore, Omar Richards; Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota; Ovie Ejaria, Alfa Semedo, Michael Olise; Lucas Joao

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Ryan Nyambe, Jarrad Branthwaite, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Barry Douglas; Corry Evans, Lewis Travis, Harvey Elliott; Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong, Joe Rothwell

Reading vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

We are predicting a Reading win in this game because of Blackburn's horrific recent form and the resultant impact that would have had on the confidence of their squad.

Prediction: Reading 2-0 Blackburn Rovers