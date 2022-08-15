Reading vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Reading will host Blackburn Rovers at the Madejski Stadium on Wednesday night in another round of EFL Championship football.

The Royals have endured a poor start to their season, losing two of their three league games so far. They were dumped out of the EFL Cup in the very first round after losing 2-1 to League Two outfit Stevenage before falling to a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Rotherham United in their last league outing.

Reading have now picked up three points from an obtainable nine and sit 18th in the league table. They will be looking to return to winning ways this week.

Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed a brilliant start to life under new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, laying down an early marker for the rest of the season. They picked up a clinical 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion in their last game via goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher.

The Rovers sit atop the league table with nine points from three games and will be looking to continue their good run when they play this week.

Reading vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

There have been 27 meetings between Reading and Blackburn Rovers. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been nine draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash last season, which the Royals won 1-0.

Reading Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Reading vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Reading

The hosts have a fairly lengthy injury list ahead of their midweek clash including Ovie Ejaria, Yakou Meite, Liam Moore, Scott Dann and Lucas Joao. Sam Hutchinson is not quite fit and could also miss out.

Injured: Ovie Ejaria, Yakou Meite, Liam Moore, Scott Dann, Lucas Joao

Doubtful: Sam Hutchinson

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers

Callum Brittain and Ashley Phillips both came off injured last time out and are doubts for Wednesday's game alongside Scott Wharton.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Callum Brittain, Ashley Phillips

Suspended: None

Reading vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Joe Lumley; Tom McIntyre, Tom Holmes, Andy Yiadom; Nesta Guinness-Walker, Mamadou Loum, Tyrese Formah, Junior Hoilett; Jeff Hendrick, Thomas Ince; Shane Long

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski; Harry Pickering, Lewis Travis, Daniel Ayala, Adetayo Edun; John Buckley, Tyler Morton; Ben Brereton Diaz, Sammie Szmodics, Ryan Hedges; Sam Gallagher

Reading vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Reading are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost four of their last five games across all competitions.

The Rovers, meanwhile, have won all four of their games this season and are in much better form than their opponents. The visitors should extend their winning streak this week.

Prediction: Reading 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P