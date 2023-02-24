Reading vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023 

Reading host Blackpool at the Madejski Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 25), looking to bounce back from their latest defeat.

The Royals lost 1-0 to Cardiff City last time out, with Romaine Sawyers scoring a 91st-minute winner. It was Reading's third loss in five league games and saw them sink to 16th in the standings with 41 points from 32 games.

Paul Ince's side have gone bad to worse since their season resumed after the mid-season break, winning only thrice in 11 league games and just once this year.

"Now we have a big game on Saturday where we'll be trying to get the three points." "Our fans have to get a bit of credit for the home form. The way that they galvanise us, get behind us… you can really feel that on the pitch. You genuinely can feel that extra push!"

Blackpool, meanwhile, have fared much worse, registering only seven wins and 31 points from 33 games to languish at second from the bottom of the table as relegation to League One looms large.

Michael Appleton was given the boot in January after a run of ten winless games, with Mick McCarthy replacing him. However, the Tangerines have won just once in six games under their new manager.

Reading vs Blackpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 45 previous clashes between the two sides, with Blackpool winning 15 times and losing on 18 occasions.

Blackpool have won their last three games with Reading since a 2-0 loss in the FA Cup in January 2020. They have never beaten the Royals four straight times.

Reading last beat Blackpool in the league in October 2014 (2-0 in the Championship).

The hosts have won just once in their last eight Championship games, winning 2-1 against Rotherham earlier this month

Mick McCarthy wants to see improvements from his side this weekend.



"We've got to rally round and go to Reading and put on a better performance."

Blackpool are winless in their last eight away league games, losing the last four. They last lost more consecutively on the road in February 2020 (5).

Reading striker Andy Carroll has scored in three of his four league appearances against Blackpool (3 goals), most recently netting for West Brom in April.

Reading vs Blackpool Prediction

Reading haven't had a good record against Blackpool in the league recently, but the Tangerines have been poor this season, which could give them a chance to turn the tables.

The visitors have also struggled immensely on the road, so the Royals will fancy their chances of taking all three points and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Reading 2-0 Blackpool

Reading vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Reading

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

