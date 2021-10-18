Reading vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Reading and Blackpool will battle for three points in a matchday 13 EFL Championship fixture on Wednesday.

The home side secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Barnsley at the same ground on Saturday. A game that was firmly in the balance was settled by John Swift's 77th-minute goal.

Blackpool suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Nottingham Forest. Brennan Johnson opened the scoring for the hosts in the 22nd minute only for Jerry Yates to draw level eight minutes after the restart.

Lewis Grabban scored what proved to be the match-winner just past the hour mark.

The defeat left Blackpool in 15th spot on 15 points, while Reading are one spot and one point below the playoff places on 19 points.

Reading vs Blackpool Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 44 occasions in the past and Reading have a superior record with 18 wins to their name.

Blackpool were victorious in 12 matches, which is the same number of draws that both sides have played out.

Their most recent meeting came in a replay of their third-round FA Cup clash in January 2020 when Reading progressed with a 2-0 away victory.

The hosts have been impressive in recent weeks, with four wins from their last five league games propelling their surge for a playoff spot. Blackpool have also impressed since their promotion last season and have lost just one of their last five Championship fixtures.

Reading form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Blackpool form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Reading vs Blackpool Team News

Reading

The hosts have been decimated by injuries and currently have several players sidelined by fitness issues.

Junior Hoilett (hamstring), Michael Morrison (leg), Tom Holmes (leg), Tom McIntyre (foot), Yakou Meite (knee), Lucas Joao (broken hip) and Felipe Araruna (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Andy Rinomhota is a doubt with an ankle injury.

Injuries: Junior Hoilett, Michael Morrison, Tom Holmes, Tom McIntyre, Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao, Felipe Araruna

Suspension: None

Blackpool

Matty Virtue (ACL), CJ Hamilton (foot), Reece James (foot), Chris Maxwell (muscle), Shayne Lavery (hamstring) and Grant Ward (achiles tendon) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Matty Virtue, CJ Hamilton, Reece James, Chris Maxwell, Shayne Lavery, Grant Ward

Suspension: None

Reading vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood (GK); Abdul Rahman Baba, Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Andy Yiadom; Danny Drinkwater, Josh Laurent; Ovie Ejaria, John Swift, Tom Dele-Bashiru; George Puscas

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw (GK); Luke Garbutt, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel; Josh Bowler, Kenny Dougall, Ryan Wintle, Tyrece John-Jules; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine

Reading vs Blackpool Prediction

Reading are slight favorites and also have home advantage in their favor. However, Blackpool are not to be underrated and they have shown their capacity to get results despite their recent promotion.

The hosts have been one of the most compact sides this season and that theme could continue in a low-scoring game. We are backing Reading to secure a narrow victory in front of their fans.

Prediction: Reading 1-0 Blackpool

