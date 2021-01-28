Reading vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Reading host Bournemouth at the Madejski Stadium on Friday night, in a battle between two sides hoping to cement their position within the playoff places in the EFL Championship.
Reading have been in excellent form in the last month or so. They have played five Championship games since Boxing Day, and haven't lost any.
In that period, they have picked up 11 points, and are now sitting in fifth spot in the standings.
In that period, they have lost a game against Championship opposition, but that was against Luton Town in the third round of the FA Cup.
In their last game in the Championship, Reading drew 0-0 against Preston North End.
Bournemouth, on the other hand, have had fewer days of rest than Reading. In midweek, they played an FA Cup tie against Crawley Town, which they won 2-1.
However, they have lost their last two games in the Championship by 1-0 scorelines to Derby County and Luton Town.
Bournemouth are currently sixth, two points behind Reading. A win in this game would take the Cherries above the Royals.
Reading vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head
Bournemouth have won 46 out of 113 previous matches against Reading, losing 42 of those games. These two sides have played out 25 draws in the past.
Reading form guide: D-W-L-W-D
Bournemouth form guide: W-L-L-D-W
Reading vs Bournemouth Team News
Reading
Reading have Lewis Gibson, Liam Moore, Yakou Meite, Andy Yiadom, and Felipe Araruna all sidelined, due to injuries. They are likely to field an unchanged starting lineup from the one that faced Preston a week ago.
Injuries: Lewis Gibson, Andy Yiadom, Yakou Meite, Felipe Araruna, Liam Moore
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Bournemouth
Bournemouth will be without winger Junior Stanislas, who is injured. Jefferson Lerma is back from suspension. He should take Jack Wilshere's place, despite the Englishman's goal-scoring performance in the cup against Crawley Town in midweek.
Injured: Junior Stanislas
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Reading vs Bournemouth Predicted XI
Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral; Omar Richards, Torn McIntyre, Michael Morrison, Tom Holmes; Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota; Ovie Ejaria, John Swift, Sone Aluko; Lucas Joao
Bournemouth Predicted XI (3-4-3): Asmir Begovic; Steve Cook, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Lloyd Kelly; Jack Stacey, Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Adam Smith; David Brooks, Dominic Solanke, Arnaut Danjuma
Reading vs Bournemouth Prediction
Bournemouth have been in dodgy form in recent weeks, as exemplified by losses to Derby and Luton. Reading, on the other hand, are playing some good football and are getting positive results.
Hence, we are predicting a Reading win by a narrow margin.
Prediction: Reading 1-0 BournemouthPublished 28 Jan 2021, 12:25 IST