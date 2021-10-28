Reading vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Reading will host Bournemouth in a matchday 15 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The visitors will be looking to continue their spectacular start to the season. The Cherries currently sit five points clear at the summit having garnered 34 points from 14 matches. Reading sit in 13th spot on 19 points.

Bournemouth come into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Huddersfield Town on home turf last weekend. Dominic Solanke's first-half brace put them on their way to victory.

Reading FC @ReadingFC



@PoppyLegion This weekend's game against AFC Bournemouth is our designated Remembrance fixture - and we'll have commemorative activities around the ground ahead of kick-off. Find out more... This weekend's game against AFC Bournemouth is our designated Remembrance fixture - and we'll have commemorative activities around the ground ahead of kick-off. Find out more...@PoppyLegion

Reading fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Blackburn Rovers. Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan scored second-half goals to guide the home side to all three points.

Reading vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 114 occasions in the past and Bournemouth have a marginally better record with 46 wins to their name. Reading were victorious on 43 occasions while 25 previous games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in January when a first-half blitz saw Reading score three goals before the break en-route to a 3-1 victory on home turf.

The hosts have won just two of their last five league games and this poor form has seen them falter in their quest for promotion. Bournemouth, by contrast, have been rampant and are favorites to secure one of the two automatic promotion spots.

The Dorset outfit are the only unbeaten side in the league this season, having won 10 and drawn four of their 14 league games so far.

Reading form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Bournemouth form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Reading vs Bournemouth Team News

Reading

The hosts have several injury concerns ahead of Bournemouth's visit. Junior Hoilett (hamstring), Michael Morrison (leg), Andy Rinomhota (ankle), Tom McIntyre (foot), Yakou Meite (knee), Lucas Joao (broken hip) and Felipe Araruna (knee) are all unavailable for selection. Alen Halilovic is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Junior Hoilett, Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre, Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao, Felipe Araruna, Andy Rinomhota

Doubtful: Alen Halilovic

Suspension: None

AFC Bournemouth 🍒 @afcbournemouth



Call our ticket office on 01202 726 300 and select option one to purchase 🎟



#afcb 🍒 Our upcoming game with Reading has sold out, but there are still some hospitality tickets remaining for away fans.Call our ticket office on 01202 726 300 and select option one to purchase 🎟 Our upcoming game with Reading has sold out, but there are still some hospitality tickets remaining for away fans.Call our ticket office on 01202 726 300 and select option one to purchase 🎟#afcb 🍒 https://t.co/Fabv4hL4Ga

Bournemouth

Adam Smith (knee) and Lewis Cook (ACL) have been sidelined with injuries while David Brooks has started his treatment for Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Robbie Brady is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Adam Smith, Lewis Cook

Unavailable: David Brooks

Doubtful: Robbie Brady

Suspension: None

Reading vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood (GK); Abdul Rahman Baba, Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Andy Yiadom; Danny Drinkwater, Josh Laurent; Ovie Ejaria, John Swift, Tom Dele-Bashiru; George Puscas

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers (GK); Jordan Zemura, Gary Cahill, Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey; Philip Billing, Jefferson Lerma, Gavin Kilkenny; Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Jaidon Anthony

Reading vs Bournemouth Prediction

Despite playing away from home, Bournemouth should still have too much firepower for Reading.

The visitors have been emphatic in their displays and their start has been the best start to a Championship campaign since 2006. Scott Parker's side have combined defensive resoluteness with attacking brilliance and we are backing the Cherries to secure another comfortable victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Reading 0-2 Bournemouth

Edited by Shardul Sant