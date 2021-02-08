Reading vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Reading and Brentford will trade tackles at the Madejski Stadium on Wednesday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

This is a rescheduled matchday 24 fixture that will pit two promotion-chasing sides against one another.

The hosts sit in fourth spot, having accrued 48 points from 27 games to this point. Brentford are in second place, one point behind table-toppers Norwich City.

Reading played out a goalless draw away to Stoke City in their most recent fixture, while Brentford picked up a 4-1 away win over Middlesbrough.

Both sides will go all out for a win in this game, as three points are essential to solidifying their promotion quest.

Reading vs Brentford Head-to-Head

These sides have met on 97 previous occasions and Reading have the slightly better head-to-head record.

The Royals were victorious 37 times in the past, drawing 25, while Brentford have 35 wins to their name.

Their most recent fixture came last December, on matchday 20 of the current campaign. First-half goals from Mathias Jensen and a brace from Bryan Mbeumo rendered Sone Aluko's second-half strike a mere consolation in a 3-1 home win for Brentford.

Reading form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-L

Brentford form guide: (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Reading vs Brentford Team News

Reading

Three players have been ruled out for the hosts due to injury. Jamal Blackman (COVID-19), Joe Mattock (ankle), and Chiedozie Ogbene (knee cap) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for manager Veljko Paunović.

Injuries: Joe Mattock, Chiedozie Ogbene, Jamal Blackman

Suspension: None

Brentford

Two players are currently sidelined through injury for Brentford. Pontus Jansson (ankle) and Shandon Baptiste (knee) are ruled out of the trip to Reading.

There are no suspension worries for the Bees.

Injuries: Shandon Baptiste, Pontus Jansson

Suspension: None

Reading vs Brentford Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-31): Rafael Cabral (GK); Omar Richards, Torn McIntyre, Michael Morrison, Tom Holmes; Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota; Ovie Ejaria, John Swift, Sone Aluko; Lucas Joao

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Raya (GK); Rico Henry, Mads Bech Sorensen, Ethan Pinnock, Henrik Dalsgaard; Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Saman Ghoddos; Tariqe Fosu, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo

Reading vs Brentford Prediction

There is very little to choose from between the sides in terms of playing personnel, current form, or historical head-to-head record. Brentford have the better attack, although both sides have similar defensive capabilities.

Reading's home form could factor in their favor, although Brentford have also shown their intent on the road this season. Ultimately, both teams' need for points could see them cancel each other out in a score draw.

Prediction: Reading 2-2 Brentford