Reading vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Reading and Cardiff City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 41 fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 home win over Stoke City. Michael Morrison's first-half strike and Taylor Harwood-Bellis' second-half own goal guided the Royals to all three points.

Cardiff City fell to a harrowing 4-0 defeat to rivals Swansea City on home turf. Michael Obafemi scored a brace, while Cyrus Christie provided two assists in the rout.

The defeat left the Bluebirds in 17th spot, having garnered 46 points from 39 matches. Reading sit in the 21st spot on 37 points.

Reading vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 75 occasions in the past and Reading have a better record with 28 wins to their name.

Saturday's visitors were victorious in 23 previous matches, while 24 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021. Junior Hoilett's first-half strike guided Reading to a 1-0 away win.

Reading form guide: W-D-W-D-L

Cardiff City form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Reading vs Cardiff City Team News

Reading

Yakou Meite, Alen Halilovic, Andy Rinomhota, Karl Hein, Tom Ince, Dejan Tetek and Felipe Araruna have all been sidelined by injuries.

Suspension: None

Cardiff City

Max Watters and Sean Morrison have both been ruled out with fitness issues.

Reading vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Orjan Nyland; Tom McIntyre, Thomas Holmes, Michael Morrisson, Andy Yiadom; Danny Drinkwater, Josh Laurent; Ovie Ejaria, John Swift, Tom Ince; Lucas Joao

Cardiff City Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alex Smithies (GK); Alfie Doughty, Mark McGuinness, Aden Flint, Perry Ng, Cody Drameh; Tommy Doyle, Ryan Wintle, Joe Ralls; Isaak Davies, Jordan Hugill

Reading vs Cardiff City Prediction

Reading are almost guaranteed another season of Championship football but are likely to still go for the win to take them one step closer to survival. Cardiff City have little left to play for but might be keen to bounce back from their harrowing defeat to Welsh rivals Swansea City last time out.

Reading's defense has left a lot to be desired, while Cardiff City have been relatively potent on the road. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Reading 1-1 Cardiff City

