Reading vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Reading and Cardiff City will battle for three points in their second EFL Championship match on Saturday.
Reading, who barely survived relegation last term, lost their opening day match to Blackpool. A goal in the opening 10 minutes of the game from Blackpool's Callum Connolly was enough to seal Reading's fate.
The visitors, on the other hand, emerged victorious in their opening day match against Norwich.
Reading vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head
The two sides have clashed on 75 occasions in the past and Reading have a better record with 28 wins to their name.
Saturday's visitors were victorious in 23 previous matches, while 24 matches ended in a share of the spoils.
Cardiff emerged victorious in their most recent encounter in April with a 2-1 scoreline.
Reading form guide: L
Cardiff City form guide: W
Reading vs Cardiff City Team News
Reading
Reading have no injuries or suspension concerns ahead of this Championship fixture against Cardiff City.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Doubtful: None
Cardiff City
Perry Ng will be out of this tie following his red card dismissal in their opening game.
Injured: None
Suspension: Perry Ng
Doubtful: None
Reading vs Cardiff City Predicted XI
Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Lumley (GK); Tom McIntyre, Sam Hutchinson, Andy Yiadom, Jeriel Dorsett; Jeff Hendrick, Junior Hoilett; Scot Dan, Lucas Joao, Tom Ince; Shane Long
Cardiff City Predicted XI (5-3-2): Ryan Allsop (GK); Jamilu Collins, Cedric Kipre, Mahlon Romero, Romaine Sawyers, Rubin Colwill; Issac Davies, Ollie Tanner, Joe Ralls; Max Watters, Sheyi Ojo
Reading vs Cardiff City Prediction
Reading will look to bounce back this weekend as they host Cardiff. They will feel a little hard done by their result in the opening game. They deserved to have got away from the fixture with at least a point in their kitty.
The visitors, on the other hand, will look to make it two in two following their patchy win against Norwich. They also boast a better squad profile compared to Saturday's rivals and will look to utilize their resources to their fullest to stay in the podium places for another week.
Reading will have to put up a solid performance this weekend to get back on track. A draw remains on the cards.
Prediction: Reading 2-2 Cardiff City