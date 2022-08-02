Reading vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Reading and Cardiff City will battle for three points in their second EFL Championship match on Saturday.

Reading, who barely survived relegation last term, lost their opening day match to Blackpool. A goal in the opening 10 minutes of the game from Blackpool's Callum Connolly was enough to seal Reading's fate.

The visitors, on the other hand, emerged victorious in their opening day match against Norwich.

Reading FC @ReadingFC "It was a tale of both boxes. In the first half they score, and then in the majority of the second we are flashing balls across the box and not quite getting there.



Reading vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 75 occasions in the past and Reading have a better record with 28 wins to their name.

Saturday's visitors were victorious in 23 previous matches, while 24 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Cardiff emerged victorious in their most recent encounter in April with a 2-1 scoreline.

Reading form guide: L

Cardiff City form guide: W

Tom McIntyre @Tom5Mc #readingfc Plenty to build on from yesterday. Not the start we hoped for but great to see so many fans in that away end

Reading vs Cardiff City Team News

Reading

Reading have no injuries or suspension concerns ahead of this Championship fixture against Cardiff City.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Cardiff City

Perry Ng will be out of this tie following his red card dismissal in their opening game.

Injured: None

Suspension: Perry Ng

Doubtful: None

Reading vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Lumley (GK); Tom McIntyre, Sam Hutchinson, Andy Yiadom, Jeriel Dorsett; Jeff Hendrick, Junior Hoilett; Scot Dan, Lucas Joao, Tom Ince; Shane Long

Cardiff City Predicted XI (5-3-2): Ryan Allsop (GK); Jamilu Collins, Cedric Kipre, Mahlon Romero, Romaine Sawyers, Rubin Colwill; Issac Davies, Ollie Tanner, Joe Ralls; Max Watters, Sheyi Ojo

Reading vs Cardiff City Prediction

Reading will look to bounce back this weekend as they host Cardiff. They will feel a little hard done by their result in the opening game. They deserved to have got away from the fixture with at least a point in their kitty.

The visitors, on the other hand, will look to make it two in two following their patchy win against Norwich. They also boast a better squad profile compared to Saturday's rivals and will look to utilize their resources to their fullest to stay in the podium places for another week.

Reading will have to put up a solid performance this weekend to get back on track. A draw remains on the cards.

Prediction: Reading 2-2 Cardiff City

