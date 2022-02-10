Reading vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Reading and Coventry City will battle for three points in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Bristol City. Antoine Semenyo's first-half strike and Michael Morrison's own goal after the break helped the Robins secure maximum points.

Coventry City played out a 1-1 draw with Blackpool on home turf. First-half goals from Gary Madine and Viktor Gyokeres ensured the points were shared on Tuesday.

The draw saw the West Midlands outfit hold on to 13th spot in the table, having garnered 41 points from 28 matches. Reading sit just outside the relegation zone on 22 points.

Reading vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 65 previous occasions and Reading have a superior record with 28 wins to their name. Coventry City were victorious on 20 occasions while 17 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in August when second-half goals from Jamie Allen and Matt Godden helped Coventry City overturn a halftime deficit to secure a 2-1 victory.

Reading form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Coventry City form guide: D-L-L-W-L

Reading vs Coventry City Team News

Reading

Dejan Tetek and Scott Dann are doubts for the game. Alen Halilovic, Femi Azeez and Felipe Araruna have been ruled out with injuries. Yakou Meite has recovered from his long-term injury but is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Alen Halilovic, Femi Azeez, Felipe Araruna

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Dejan Tetek, Scott Dann, Yakou Meite

Coventry City

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the visiting side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Reading vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood; Andy Yiadom, Tom Holmes, Michael Morrison, Baba Rahman; Danny Drinkwater, Josh Laurent; Andy Rinomhota, John Swift, Junior Hoilett; Lucas Joao

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Simon Moore, Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Jake Clarke-Salter; Josh Eccles, Jamie Allen, Gustavo Hamer, Ian Maatsen; Callum O'Hare, Martyn Waghorn; Viktor Gyokeres

Reading vs Coventry City Prediction

Coventry City are slight favorites in the game and Reading's seven-game losing streak does not inspire confidence, despite having home advantage.

Even though the Royals have been poor throughout the campaign, scoring goals has not been a problem in contrast to their leaky defense. Coventry City's shaky backline means the hosts will get their chances but we are backing the visitors to secure a win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Reading 1-2 Coventry City

Edited by Shardul Sant