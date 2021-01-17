Reading vs Coventry prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Reading will welcome Coventry City to the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday, with three points at stake on matchday 25 of the EFL Championship.

Both sides suffered FA Cup eliminations to Championship rivals in their most recent fixtures.

Reading lost 1-0 away to Luton Town, while Norwich City eliminated Coventry with a 2-0 win at Carrow Road.

The hosts have promotion ambitions and will be seeking all three points to consolidate their position in the playoff spots. Coventry are further down in 17th but are in danger of dropping down into the relegation zone if results don't improve.

Reading vs Coventry Head-to-Head

Both sides have clashed on 63 occasions in the past. Reading have the superior record with 27 wins and 17 draws, while Coventry have 19 wins to their name.

Their most recent clash came in October, on matchday nine of the current season, where a five-goal thriller ended in a 3-2 home win for Coventry City.

Reading form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-L

Coventry form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-L

Reading vs Coventry Team News

Reading

The hosts have five players ruled out through injury. Lewis Gibson (hamstring), Liam Moore (ankle), Yakou Meite (knock), Andy Yiadom (knee), and Felipe Araruna (knee) are all sidelined.

There are no suspension worries for Reading.

Injuries: Lewis Gibson, Andy Yiadom, Yakou Meite, Felipe Araruna, Liam Moore

Suspension: None

Coventry

Tyler Walker (foot), Liam Kelly (knock), and Jodi Jones (ACL) are all sidelined for the visitors.

Furthermore, Marko Marosi is a doubt for this clash with a broken cheekbone.

Injuries: Liam Kelly, Jodi Jones, Tyler Walker

Doubtful: Marko Marosi

Suspension: None

Reading vs Coventry Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-31): Rafael Cabral (GK); Omar Richards, Torn McIntyre, Michael Morrison, Tom Holmes; Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota; Ovie Ejaria, John Swift, Sone Aluko; Lucas Joao

Coventry Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Wilson (GK); Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Leo Ostigard; Sam McCallum, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Fankaty Dabo; Jordan Shipley, Callum O'Hare; Matt Godden

Reading vs Coventry Prediction

Coventry have been goal-shy for most of the season, with just 22 goals scored in their 23 matches so far. They fired blanks in six of their last eight matches and are unlikely to breach the Reading defence.

The hosts tend to do better against sides that are lower than them on the table and are likely to pick up a comfortable victory on home soil.

Prediction: Reading 2-0 Coventry