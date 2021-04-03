Reading vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Reading are set to play host to Derby County at the Madejski Stadium on Monday for their latest EFL Championship game.

Reading come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Valerien Ismael's Barnsley yesterday at Oakwell. A first-half goal from midfielder Ovie Ejaria for Reading was cancelled out by a second-half penalty from midfielder Alex Mowatt for Barnsley.

Derby County, on the other hand, beat Nathan Jones' Luton Town 2-0 yesterday at the Pride Park Stadium. Goals from striker Lee Gregory and Scottish midfielder Graeme Shinnie ensured victory for Wayne Rooney's Derby County.

Reading vs Derby County Head-to-Head

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Reading hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost eight and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Reading beating Derby County 2-0. Goals from Portugal international Lucas Joao and midfielder Ovie Ejaria secured the win for Reading.

Reading form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D-L-D-W

Derby County form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-D-L-D

Advertisement

Reading vs Derby County Team News

Reading

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic will be unable to call upon the services of defender Tom McIntyre and Brazilian midfielder Felipe Araruna. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder John Swift and experienced centre-back Michael Morrison.

Injured: Tom McIntyre, Felipe Araruna

Doubtful: Michael Morrison, John Swift

Suspended: None

Derby County

Meanwhile, Derby County will be without Poland international Krystian Bielik, experienced centre-back Curtis Davies and winger Jordon Ibe. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Wayne Rooney is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Curtis Davies, Jordon Ibe, Krystian Bielik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading vs Derby County Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral, Andy Yiadom, Thomas Holmes, Liam Moore, Lewis Gibson, Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent, Yakou Meite, Michael Olise, Ovie Ejaria, Lucas Joao

Derby County Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): David Marshall, Andre Wisdom, Matt Clarke, Craig Forsyth, Nathan Byrne, Max Bird, Graeme Shinnie, Tom Lawrence, Kamil Jozwiak, Lee Gregory, Colin Kazim-Richards

A 𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗬 Good Friday. 🙌



Enjoy your Easter weekend, #dcfcfans 🖤 pic.twitter.com/KFmHmPtRgh — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) April 2, 2021

Advertisement

Reading vs Derby County Prediction

Reading are currently 6th in the EFL Championship table, but are winless in their last four league games. They are one point ahead of 7th-placed Bournemouth, who have a game in hand.

Derby County, on the other hand, are 18th in the league table. They have won only one of their last five league games, and are eight points ahead of 22nd-placed Rotherham United, who have four games in hand.

Reading will be keen to get back to winning ways and should have enough to beat Derby County.

Prediction: Reading 1-0 Derby County

Also Read: Top 5 defensive midfielders in the world this season (2020/21)